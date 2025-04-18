Kesari Chapter 2: Vicky Kaushal reviews Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R Madhavan's film; calls it ‘absolute class’
Vicky Kaushal recently took to Instagram to review Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan in lead roles. Check out the details inside!
Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan-starrer Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh has hit the theaters today (April 18). Just ahead of its release, a star-studded screening was held in Mumbai. Post the screening, Vicky Kaushal took to social media to review the film and praised it highly. He called it an 'absolute class.'
Taking to Instagram stories today (April 18), Vicky Kaushal dropped a poster of Kesari Chapter 2 along with a long note after watching the film. He wrote, “An untold story told with so much grit, sincerity and sensitivity! This is one hell of a directorial debut, Karan Singh Tyagi. Kudos to Karan Johar, Amritpal Singh Bindra, Anand Tiwari, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla for bringing out this important chapter from our history to celluloid.”
Further praising the stars, he added, “Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, Ananya Panday, Amit Sial. Absolute class. Absolute magic! DON'T MISS!!!”
Meanwhile, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh has officially arrived in theaters today, aligning with the 106th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. This powerful legal drama revolves around the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, highlighting the lesser-known chapter of India's freedom movement.
It is about Chettur Sankaran Nair, a brave barrister who challenged British rule in a courtroom rather than on a battlefield. The role is portrayed by Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan in key roles.
Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, it is inspired by the book The Case That Shook the Empire: One Man’s Fight for the Truth, written by Nair’s great-grandson Raghu Palat and his wife, Pushpa Palat.
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has provided Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh with an 'A (Adult)' rating. If their website is to go by, the film's runtime is 135 minutes and 6 seconds, which means 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 6 seconds.
