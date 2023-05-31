Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Preview: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan film runtime, screen count, box office

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are teaming up for the first time on Zara Hatke Zara Bachke directed by Laxman Uttekar. The film is all ready for a big screen release on June 2, being the first post-IPL release. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will be the first theatrical release for both Vicky and Sara after 39 months and in this time span, the duo independently had multiple feature films on digital platforms.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Run Time & Screen Count

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been certified U/A by the central board of film certification with an approved runtime of 2 hours and 12 minutes (132 minutes). The film is expected to release on around 1500 screens in India, though the exact count is not known yet. The partial advances for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opened on Wednesday morning and the full-fledged bookings will go live by Wednesday night.

In the partial bookings, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has sold around 1200 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. The eyes are on the movement in sales once they open in full swings and see where the film finally lands by Thursday night. It's not really an advance film and the opening day will depend heavily on the spot bookings. There will be an aspect of not being exclusive to theatres also at play here, but the hope would be on Laxman Uttekar to deliver big on the content front much like his last 2 releases – Lukka Chuppi and MiMi.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opening day expectations

The film has a good release window with a clear run until the release of Adipurush, though it will face some competition from Spiderman: Across The SpiderVerse and the new Transformers film in the following week. Yet, the audience won’t overlap as Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will be catering to the families, and they could come on board on Sunday if the talk is excellent.

As per tracking in advance, the dramedy is looking to open in the range of Rs 1.75 to 2.25 crore on the opening day, subject to positive talk in the audience. The trailer was not appreciated; however, the music helped the buzz of the film. In fact, there has been chatter around Zara Hatke Zara Bachke primarily due to the hit music, All eyes on Friday now!