POLL RESULT: Fans pick Vicky Kaushal movie that impressed them most and it’s not Uri

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented actors in India. In 2025, he impressed the audience with his performance in Chhaava and is now looking forward to an exciting lineup of films. Amid the excitement, Pinkvilla conducted a poll to allow the fans to choose the Vicky movie that impressed them the most. They have selected their winner. Read on to know the results of the poll.

Results of the poll for the fan-favorite Vicky Kaushal movie:

The poll to determine the Vicky Kaushal film that impressed fans the most was conducted in March 2025. Readers were asked to select between five options: Chhaava, Sam Bahadur, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Raazi, and Sardar Udham.

According to the votes, fans loved Vicky’s period drama Chhaava the most. It secured 50% of the votes, winning by a huge margin. The movie was followed by Sam Bahadur and Uri: The Surgical Strike, which got 15.79% of the votes each. Sardar Udham and Raazi got 10.53% and 7.89% of the votes, respectively.

Chhaava is based on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal played the lead role in the historical epic. Rashmika Mandanna was seen as Maharani Yesubai, while Akshaye Khanna portrayed Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb.

The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner, Maddock Films. It was released in cinemas on February 14, 2025. Chhaava is now streaming on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. It will be his first collaboration with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The magnum opus is set to release on March 20, 2026.

He also has Mahavatar scheduled for a Christmas 2026 release. In the Amar Kaushik directorial, he will essay the role of Chiranjeevi Parashurama.

