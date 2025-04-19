Sara Ali Khan serves fun school-girl workwear vibe in pleated black mini skirt and striped top

When it comes to making workwear look fun, Sara Ali Khan seems to have cracked the code. Posing alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Shikhar Dhawan, the actress looked stunning in her mini skirt and formal-style jacket. If you’re looking to add a playful twist to your boardroom ensemble, this outfit is just the right fit. It even brings back memories of our golden school days. Here’s a detailed breakdown of her look!

Advertisement

Another weekend, another moment of Sara Ali Khan stealing the show. Known for her lively charm and carefree spirit, her style always complements her vibrant personality. For her latest look, the actress wore a three-piece outfit that included a striped top, jacket, and mini skirt—giving off major formal vibes. At the base was a casual white and red striped top with a round neckline. She layered it with a blazer-style jacket featuring a collar design and open front.

Her top layers were playful, but it was the bottom layer that truly stole the show. Ditching the usual boring pants for something bolder, Sara added a fun and enchanting twist to her office-inspired look. She opted for a black mini skirt featuring sharp pleats and a flattering high-waist fit.

The Sky Force actress kept her accessories minimal—because when the outfit speaks volumes, why add extra drama? She wore a pair of round golden earrings, and if that doesn’t sound perfect, I don’t know what does. It was minimal, trendy, and undeniably striking—just the right touch to elevate her ensemble.

Advertisement

Her makeup was subtle and fresh, with a focus on the eyes. They were beautifully defined with eyeliner and smudged kajal, adding just the right amount of drama. A rosy blush highlighted her cheekbones, while a nude lipstick provided the perfect finishing touch. She tied her hair back into a sleek ponytail and completed the look with classic black stilettos.

This outfit is a perfect example of how to make a stylish statement at the office, proving that workwear can go far beyond just pants and blazers. Take cues for your next meeting!

ALSO READ: Gauri Khan wears see through Tom Ford bow tie blouse worth Rs 2 Lakh with satin formal pants and it’s too classic to ignore