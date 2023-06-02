Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Advance Booking: Vicky-Sara film sells 22000 tickets in national chains for opening day

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan and directed by Laxman Utekar ended its advance bookings on a decent note selling around 22,000 tickets in the three national chains. It initially looked like it would struggle to secure advances but it has managed to put up a sizable number that can keep box office enthusiasts, interested. The advance bookings were aided by the buy one get one offer on tickets purchased online and now it is to be seen how the on-the-day movement of the tickets is. If it trends well, the opening day number can be in the vicinity of Rs 4 crores if not more.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Marks The Return Of Super-Hit Director Laxman Utekar After Luka Chuppi

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke marks the return of super-hit director Laxman Utekar after Luka Chuppi but the box office dynamics now are different from how they were before the Covid-19 pandemic where audiences happily turned up for mid-sized rom-com dramas. The expectations pinned on Zara Hatke Zara Bachke by the trade were low but the momentum on the day prior to release has brought a little optimism. If the reports are good, it can have a good little cameo in Indian theatres. Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are returning to theatres after their numerous projects that released directly on digital. It's not a good sign as their audiences are used to watching them at the comfort of their homes and at subsidized costs, digitally. The performance of the film will be monitored closely and its performance will give an idea as to whether small town rom-coms still interest audiences or not.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Has No Significant Local Competition For 2 Consecutive Weeks

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke won't be having local competition for 2 straight weeks, that is till the release of Adipurush. It is however locking horns with the animated Spider-Man flick Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. Most in the trade believe that the Spider-Man film will be the most preferred film at the Indian box office this week but one can never absolutely know until it happens.

Have a look at the advance tickets sold in 3 National Chains by Hindi films this year:-

1. Pathaan - 5.56 lakhs

2. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar - 73 thousand

3. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan - 57 thousand

4. Bholaa - 36 thousand

5. The Kerala Story - 32 thousand

6. Shehzada - 30 thousand (buy one get one)

7. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke - 22 thousand (buy one get one)

8. Selfiee - 8 thousand

9. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway - 6 thousand

