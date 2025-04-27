Vicky Kaushal can't claim the audience came to see him in Chhaava, says Mahesh Manjrekar: 'My Maharashtra has saved...'

Vicky Kaushal-led historical-action film Chhaava released in February 2025 and proved to be an All-Time Blockbuster. Chhaava had a lifetime business of over Rs 550 crore, which made it stand among the highest grossers in Bollywood. With such a gigantic film success, Vicky is now considered one of the most bankable stars of Bollywood. But actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar believes the credit goes to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, whose character was played by the actor on the big screen. He also credits Maharashtra state for the film's fate.

During an interview with Mirchi Marathi, Mahesh Manjrekar opened up about the success of Chhaava. While he praised Vicky Kaushal and called him a 'fine actor', Manjrekar said the actor can't claim the audience came to see him. "Because then they would have come to see the previous five films as well. The audience came to see your character. His previous five films did not work," he added while crediting Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj for the film's grand success.

Talking about how Maharashtra contributed to the film's success, Mahesh said, "So my Maharashtra has saved the Hindi film industry, remember this," adding that 80 percent of the credit goes to the state. "In fact, 90 percent of the credit goes to Pune and the rest goes to other parts of Maharashtra. Maharashtra can save the industry," he made his point.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava released in cinemas on February 14, 2025. While Vicky Kaushal played the title role, Rashmika Mandanna played the character of his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale. Akshaye Khanna featured in the role of Aurangzeb. The film started streaming on Netflix on April 11, 2025.

Talking about Mahesh Manjrekar, the actor-filmmaker's latest Marathi film, Devmanus, was released in cinemas on April 25. Directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film features him in the lead along with Renuka Shahane and Subodh Bhave.

