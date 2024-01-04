RIIZE’s Sohee, BOYNEXTDOOR’s JAEHYUN to host alongside ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin on music show M Countdown

RIIZE’s Sohee and BOYNEXTDOOR’s JAEHYUN have been confirmed as new MCs for the weekly music program titled M Countdown. The duo will share the stage with ZEROBASEONE's Sung Han Bin, who was previously announced as the show host in September 2023.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see the trio set the stage on fire!

RIIZE’s Sohee, BOYNEXTDOOR’s JAEHYUN and ZB1’s Sung Han Bin to host M Countdown

M Countdown is a weekly music show that airs every Thursday on South Korean domestic channel, Mnet, at 6PM KST, which is 2:30 AM. The show was on a halt due to the broadcast of the annual awards ceremony, 2023 MAMA Awards (formerly Mnet Asian Music Awards). It will resume its broadcast next week.

Several Korean celebrities have been taking turns as the presenter of the show, but (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon served as the longest-running host from 2021 to 2023 (2 years and nine months). Miyeon recently stepped down from M Countdown on November 16. The new MCs namely, RIIZE’s Sohee, BOYNEXTDOOR’s JAEHYUN and ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin, will now be taking over the stage.

Know more about M Countdown’s new hosts

Sohee is part of the seven-piece K-pop boy group named RIIZE, managed under the label SM Entertainment. The name RIIZE is a combination of two words - Rise and Realize. Their debut album Get A Guitar released on 4th September 2023, garnering over 25 million views on YouTube soon after its release.

JAEHYUN is the leader of the boy group, BOYNEXTDOOR. The rookie group is formed by KOZ Entertainment (a subsidiary of HYBE LABELS). The six-member group debuted in May 2023, with the single album titled Who!

Sung Han Bin is an emerging star who earned praise as the participant of the famous South Korean competition series Boys Planet. After claiming second spot on the show, Sung Han Bin was selected as the leader of nine-member K-pop boy group ZEROBASEONE and debuted with the EP titled YOUTH IN THE SHADE.

