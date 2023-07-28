BTS’ Jungkook gains 2nd win at M Countdown for Seven; Notifies ARMYs he saw THIS funny incident in real time

On July 27, BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven earned second no. 1 on M Countdown after going against NewJeans. While he wasn’t on stage at the time, the MCs took over and thanked the fans on behalf of him. During the speech, The M Countdown trophy broke in two, making MONSTA X’s Shownu, Hyungwon, Soyou and others laugh out loud. Right after BTS’ Jungkook took to Weverse to thank ARMYs for the honor as well as confirming he saw the funny incident unfold in front of him in real time, making him and the ARMYs laugh at the situation. Mnet also responded to the situation saying that they will be sending a new trophy to him. Seeing all this, fans on Twitter were reacting to the situation, saying that all this was too funny and Jungkook may be an idol but his life is like a sitcom. One even said that he didn’t have to be there to cause a little bit of chaos in the studio that day.

BTS’ Jungkook’s activities:

On July 27th, Jungkook posted a message through Weverse, '- How are you?' He spoke with fans from one side of the planet to the other. On this day's transmission, Jungkook said, "I was so appreciative and glad for the No. 1," and conveyed his sentiments about his solo track 'Seven' winning No. 1 on the Billboard's 'Hot 100'. Specifically, Jungkook ran over a comment expressing that there was an 'ARMY Song' that ARMYs made and sang. Jungkook, who had been listening eagerly with his mouth shut, said in a shaking voice, "This is so moving..." and unexpectedly burst out crying. Jungkook couldn't quit crying effectively and grinned, expressing, "Was there always a song like this? I didn't have the foggiest idea. I'm so moved. ARMYs sing well and the verses are so beautiful."

BTS’ Jungkook’s latest Weverse Live:

After paying attention to two other ARMYs songs '7 Reasons' and 'Bora Hae', Jungkook exclaimed, "This is insane. ARMYs' voices are so great. How do they sing so well?" Kindly release it as an actual album. I will buy it," he cleverly revealed his sentiments. The individual live by Jungkook on this day surpassed 15.1 million watchers continuously, showing hot popularity of the golden maknae of BTS.

