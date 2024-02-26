

Five-member K-pop boy groups are some of the most popular and talented bands in the industry. From legendary SHINee of 2nd gen to TOMORROW X TOGETHER currently dominating the industry, K-pop groups with 5 members remain memorable. In this list, we will explore a few groups with incredible talent and versatility.

10 Five member K-pop boy groups shaking up the global music scene

1. SHINee

The group has been dominating the K-pop space since their debut in 2008 with the members Jonghyun, Taemin, Minho, Key, and Onew. However, tragedy struck in 2017 when the group’s leader, Jonghyun, unexpectedly passed away. Nevertheless, his legacy and phenomenal contribution to the group’s discography shines through even today. Although the group has continued their activities with 4 members, Jonghyun’s artistry continues to inspire them. In the words of Shawols, SHINee is five!



2. TOMORROW X TOGETHER:

Debuted in 2019, TXT took the K-pop scene by storm with their unique sound and style. Comprised of Yeonjin, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai, they were formed by Big Hit Music. Their debut album is called The Dream Chapter: Star, which gained immense love from fans and non-fans alike. In no time, the group managed to become not just a K-pop sensation but also put the genre on the global map.



3. A.C.E

The boy band was formed under Beat Interactive and co-managed by Swing Entertainment, and it debuted on May 23, 2017. It is comprised of Park Jun Hee, Lee Dong Hun, Wow, Kim Byeong Kwan, and Kang Yu Chan. Initially, they started their career by covering the dance routines of popular K-pop bands like BTS, BLACKPINK, and EXO. However, they gained recognition after debuting with the single Cactus. They released their 6th mini album, My Girl: My Choice, along with the tile track, My Girl.

4. CIX

Debuted in 2019, the group was founded under C9 Entertainment. The group consists of BX, Seunghun, Bae Jin-young, Yonghee, and Hyunsuk. CIX is the abbreviation for “complete in X” which means that only when the five members come together, the group is complete. With their debut album titled Hello Chapter 1: Hello, they gained a lot of popularity with the title track Movie Star in their home country. Some of their best-known songs are Numb and Revival.

5. MCND

Composed of Castle J, Bic, Minjae, Huijun, and Win, the group debuted on February 27, 2020. MCND stands for Music Creates New Scene, and as the name suggests, they constantly try to evolve as artists. They debuted with the extended play EP Into the Ice Age and its title song, Ice Age. With unique concepts and distinct sounds, they always stand out from the rest of the boy bands. In 2023, the group held their first Asia tour in the Philippines.

6. NU’EST

The group formed and managed by Pledis Entertainment, consisted of JR, Aron, Baekho, Minhyun, and Ren. However, members JR, Baekho, Ren, and Minhyun joined the reality show Produce 101. Ultimately, Mimhyun won and managed to join the group Wanna One until its disbandment. The group became five again and released songs such as Love Paint, Bet Bet, and Love Me. The group disbanded in 2022 after Aron, JR, and Ren did not renew their contracts and left Pledis Entertainment.

7. Day6

Debuted in 2015, the group originally consisted of six members until Junhyeok left back in 2016. They continued their activities as a five-member group and received a lot of popularity from K-pop fans. They started their project Every Day6, where they released two songs every month for a year. Each member heavily contributed to the group’s production, songwriting, and composition. In 2021, Jae left the group, and now they are comprised of four members.

8. TVXQ

SM Entertainment’s TVXQ remains one of the pioneers of K-pop. Debuted in 2003, the group consisted of Yunho, Changmin, Jaejoong, Yoochun, and Junsu. With many popular songs under their belt, Mirotic remains one of the most popular ones in their discography. However, due to legal battles Jaejoong, Yoochun, and Junsu departed from the group and started their own under the title JYJ. Yunho and Changmin continued their activities as a duo under TVXQ until today.

9. Winner

Formed by YG Entertainment in 2019, the group remains one of the most impactful ones in the industry. Their arrival was sudden and took the fans by surprise with their talent and ability to eccentric sounds. The group consisted of Jinu, Hoony, Mino, Taehyun, and Seungyoon, and they self-produced most of their songs. However, in 2016, Taehyun departed from the group. Empty, Sentimental. Really Really, Millions remains some of their most popular songs.

10. UNIQ

Consisting of Zhou Yixuan, Kim Sung Joo, Li Wenhan, Cho Seung Youn, and Wang Yibo, the group is a combination of Korean and Chinese members formed by the Chinese company, Yuehua Entertainment in 2014. They debuted with the song Falling in Love in both languages and were released in both countries. Their popularity started to rise following their releases and their ability to relate to audiences in both countries.

