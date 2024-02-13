Showtime's Emraan Hashmi would go to Salman Khan for fitness inspiration; wishes to give relationship advice to celebs

An exhilarating new series titled Showtime, set to release soon, offers audiences a glimpse into the power struggles within Bollywood and the hidden realities behind its glamorous façade. Today, the trailer of the show was unveiled, with lead actor Emraan Hashmi gracing the event alongside the rest of the cast and executive producer Karan Johar. Emraan revealed interesting tidbits such as his choice of seeking fitness inspiration from Salman Khan and playfully remarked about having to dispense relationship advice to fellow celebrities.

Emraan Hashmi answers fun questions at Showtime trailer launch

At the star-studded trailer launch of the upcoming series Showtime in Mumbai today, February 13, Karan Johar, known for his charismatic hosting skills on Koffee with Karan, seamlessly slipped into his role once again. With his trademark charm, Karan posed some fiery questions to actor Emraan Hashmi.

Karan inquired which Bollywood celebrity Emraan would turn to for fitness inspiration, to which the latter promptly replied with Salman Khan's name. When it came to seeking acting tips, Emraan confidently stated that he didn't require any. Regarding relationship advice, Emraan mentioned his blissful 16-year marriage, quipping, "The way some relationships are going in the industry, I think I’ll give advice."

Emraan disclosed that for a good laugh, he would turn to Karan himself, as he found the filmmaker to be incredibly funny.

When questioned about his perspective on producers, Emraan remarked, "Barring you (Karan), some producers are purely driven by the commerce in films, and that’s a bit of a deterrent." He elaborated on his stance, expressing his discontent with the approach of certain producers who view films solely as proposals and the individuals involved merely as commodities.

Emraan emphasized that such a mindset doesn't resonate with his own beliefs. As a creative individual, he is primarily motivated by the emotions and passion inherent in filmmaking.

On being prompted to divulge a bizarre rumor about himself, Emraan responded playfully, saying, "I am a good kisser. I am not good, I am the best."

More about series Showtime

Showtime features a stellar cast including Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, the series is set to premiere on March 8, on Disney+ Hotstar.

