Dear X, the popular webtoon, is gearing up for its K-drama adaptation, and the production is set to kick off soon. Moreover, the cast of the show is also under discussion and Kim Yoo Jung has been approached for the lead role. Kim Young Dae is also in talks for the male lead.

On June 5, 2024, a South Korean media outlet has reported that Kim Young Dae is under discussion to star in one of the lead roles for the upcoming webtoon-based K-drama titled Dear X. The actor is being eyed for the role of Yoon Jun Seo, who is the male protagonist of the series. Earlier it was disclosed that Kim Yoo Jung is in talks to star as the protagonist of the show and will be taking up the role of Baek Ah Jin. However, the news has not been confirmed yet and the actors are considering the offers.

Kim Young Dae made his debut in the entertainment industry in 2017 with the web drama The Omniscient Viewpoint on Crushes - Special Edition. He has grown into a prominent actor and starred in popular K-dramas such as Extraordinary You, I'll Find You on a Beautiful Day, The Penthouse, Cheat on Me If You Can, Sh**ting Stars, The Forbidden Marriage, and Moon in the Day. In 2024, he is set to star alongside Park Ju Hyun in Perfect Family and Shin Min Ah in No Loss in Love.

More about the upcoming K-drama Dear X

Kim Yoo Jung will be starring as Baek Jin Ah who has stunning looks with a kind, gentle nature but reveals a complex devilish side when people offend her and acts as a vengeful sociopath. She is a character who manipulates those around her to get what she wants and possesses a keen insight into others' intentions.

DearX will be directed by Lee Eung Bok, known for his work on Descendants of the Sun, Goblin, Jirisan, and Sweet Home. The script is written by Choi Ji Won, who won the grand prize at the 2018 KBS Drama Special Script Contest, and the production will be handled by Monster Union.



