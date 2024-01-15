'Sick of it all': Park Min Young reacts to ongoing controversy about receiving 250 million KRW from ex-boyfriend
Marry My Husband star Park Min Young has shared her thoughts regarding the recent controversy surrounding her and ex-boyfriend Kang Jong Hyun in new post. Read on to know more.
-
Park Min Young shares her thoughts on the recent controversy
-
In her Instagram post actress wrote that truth will prevail
Park Min Young's recent Instagram post is gaining widespread attention. On January 15, the actress seemingly addressed her recent controversy, where Dispatch revealed she received a substantial sum of money from her alleged ex-boyfriend Kang Jong Hyun, who is entangled in legal issues. In her Instagram post, the actress expressed being 'Sick of it all' and asserted her belief that the truth will ultimately prevail.
In the post she wrote "Sick of it all. But now I believe that the truth always works and I have a strong heart to protect my fans. Don’t you worry 🤍"
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more