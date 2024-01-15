'Sick of it all': Park Min Young reacts to ongoing controversy about receiving 250 million KRW from ex-boyfriend

Park Min Young's recent Instagram post is gaining widespread attention. On January 15, the actress seemingly addressed her recent controversy, where Dispatch revealed she received a substantial sum of money from her alleged ex-boyfriend Kang Jong Hyun, who is entangled in legal issues. In her Instagram post, the actress expressed being 'Sick of it all' and asserted her belief that the truth will ultimately prevail.

In the post she wrote "Sick of it all. But now I believe that the truth always works and I have a strong heart to protect my fans. Don’t you worry 🤍"