Revenant's Hong Kyung and Smugglers' Go Min Si to host closing ceremony of Busan International Film Festival

The 28th Busan International Film Festival is coming close and they have announced the hosts for the closing ceremony. Revenant actor Hong Kyung and Smugglers actress Go Min Si were confirmed as the anchors for the closing event of the film festival.

On September 19, the organizing committee of the Busan International Film Festival announced the hosts of the closing ceremony to be Weak Hero Class 1 actor Hong Kyung and Youth of May actress Go Min Si. The 10-day festival is scheduled to commence on the 4th starting at 7:00 PM KST, and will be held till October 13. The ceremony will feature a red carpet of filmmakers including different categories of awards like the New Currents award, Ji Seok award, Actor of the Year award, and more. The closing event will be held splendidly with the screening of the film The Movie Emporer (2023) directed by Ning Hao. Previously, It was confirmed that Taxi Driver 2 star Lee Je Hoon and Extraordinary Attorney Woo actress Park Eun Bin will reunite at the film festival. The two will join hands once again to lead the opening ceremony.

About Hong Kyung and Go Min Si

Hong Kyung is a South Korean actor who made his debut in the K-drama Queen of Mystery in 2017. Since then, School 2017, While You Were Sleeping, D.P. season 1, and more. He received the Best Actor award at the Baeksang Arts Award for his role in the film Innocence in 2020. Hong Kyung gained attention for his character in the drama high school Weak Hero Class 1 which premiered in 2022. He recently appeared in the thriller drama called Revenant alongside Kim Tae Ri and Oh Jung Se.

On the other hand, Go Min Si made her debut as a director in 2016, with the film Parallel Novel which won the grand prize at the Three Minutes Film Festival. She decided to continue as an actor in the entertainment industry and has shown her exceptional performing skills in both negative and positive roles. She bagged main roles in the dramas Sweet Home and Youth of May. Go Min Si recently acted in the film Smugglers along with Kim Hye Soo, Yum Jung Ah, and Jo In Sung.

