Vincenzo fame Ok Taecyeon stars in FIRST LOOK for upcoming BL drama Soul Mate alongside Hayato Isomura

Ok Taecyeon, the actor who has been captivating audiences in K-dramas with varied roles is going to lead another drama soon. This time, Ok Taecyeon has taken on the lead role in the BL drama Soul Mate alongside Hayato Isomura.

Soul Mate is an upcoming Netflix series and to make fans excited they have unveiled the first look of the drama featuring Ok Taecyeon and Hayato Isomura.

On June 28, 2024, a piece of surprising news came for Ok Taecyeon fans as the Vicenzo star is set to lead an upcoming BL drama called Soul Mate.

It was confirmed by the OTT giant Netflix that Ok Taecyeon and Alice in Borderland’s Hayato Isomura will be leading the upcoming Japanese BL (Boys Love) drama Soul Mate.

Ok Taecyeon’s agency 51K also confirmed by saying that the Vincenzo actor is set to lead the Japanese drama Soul Mate while adding that it is currently in the middle of production. The agency added that Soul Mate makers are moving ahead with a goal of releasing it sometime next year.

Netflix while confirming the upcoming BL drama also unveiled Soul Mate’s first look featuring Ok Taecyeon who sits beside Hayato Isomura against a gorgeous sky background. The first look sets the tone for a beautiful love story.

See Ok Taecyeon in Soul Mate’s FIRST LOOK here:

Meanwhile, Soul Mate is written and directed by Shunki Hashizume and is a 10-year-long love story between two young men. It spans across cities of Berlin, Seoul, and Tokyo.

Ok Taecyeon will portray a Korean boxer Hwang Johan who ignores his emotional wounds. And Hayato Isomura will play Ryu who has left his life behind in Japan. Ryu meets Hwang Johan by chance when the latter saves his life.

The encounter changes both of them and they end up learning the real meaning of life and love through each other.

Know Ok Taecyeon

Ok Taecyeon is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor who has been captivating fans and audiences across the music and acting industry. He is a member of the K-pop boy group 2PM.

His most noted K-dramas are Vincenzo, Bring It On, Ghost, and Secret Royal Inspector & Joy among others.

