Who is Song Joong Ki’s wife? Know Vincenzo star’s relationship timeline with Katy Louise Saunders

Song Joong Ki is a popular South Korean actor who is known for his roles in hit K-dramas like Vincenzo and Descendants of the Sun. Initially, he gathered a huge fan following because of his good looks but he successfully proved that he is as much a talented actor. With his 2016 drama Descendants of the Sun alongside Song Hye Kyo, the actor found global fame and became a well-recognized figure internationally. Song Joong Ki’s wife is Katy Louise Saunders whom he married in 2023.

Song Joong Ki’s wife

Song Joong Ki is married to former British actress Katy Louise Saunders. She made her debut as an actress in 2002 with the Italian film Un viaggio chiamoto amore (A Scandalous Journey). She is known for her roles in films like The Borgia, Third Person and the super hit film The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

After stepping out from the celebrity limelight, Katy Louise Saunders took up teaching as a profession. It is speculated that she was the K-drama actor’s teacher and that is how they came close to each other. While the actor was preparing for his role in Vincenzo, it is suspected that Katy Louise Saunders helped him with learning Italian.

Rumors surrounding Song Joong Ki’s dating life

In December 2022, there were reports that Vincenzo actor Song Joong Ki was in a relationship with a non-South Korean. Later, his agency confirmed the reports stating it was true that Song Joong Ki was seeing someone with positive feelings.

Advertisement

Many speculated that the mystery woman was Katy Louise Saunders as they were seen together attending various events even a wedding.

During his speech, as he received the Grand Award at the 2022 APAN Star Awards, Song Joong Ki thanked Katy. Initially, fans did not realize that he was mentioning his then-girlfriend (now wife). After the rumors broke out, fans put two and two together and figured that the actor had dropped the hint months before.

Song Joong Ki announces his marriage to Katy Louis Sanders

On January 30, 2023, Song Joong Ki confirmed that he was married to Katy Louis Saunders and they are expecting their first baby through a personally handwritten letter to fans. The 38-year-old actor also revealed that he maintained a relationship with his wife through the global project as his wife Katy Louise Saunders was not living in South Korea.

In a BBC interview, he had also commented on the rumors of his wife helping him land a role. The actor explained that Katy Louise Saunders only helped him get in contact with producers and directors in the UK and the USA and didn't actually help him get a role.

Advertisement

Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders as a happy couple

The happily married couple have been spotted several times enjoying their family time together. In May 2024, he was spotted by a fan at a park spending time with his wife Katy Louise Saunders and their baby son. In the video which has been making rounds on the internet, the actor can be seen warmly greeting a fan who recognized him. But as the camera turns towards his wife and son, the actor kindly gestures not to record his family, showing his protective side.

In June 2024, the family was seen on a casual stroll at the posh Hannam-dong area in Seoul.

Song Joong Ki’s past relationship with Song Hye Kyo

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo came close to each other as they worked on the hit drama Descendants of the Sun which was released in 2016. Many speculated that there was more to their on-screen chemistry.

Advertisement

While their relationship was denied by their agencies, an Instagram post by Song Hye Kyo hinted that the two were actually dating.

In September 2017, the news of the SongSong couple’s marriage broke out. But soon in 2019, reports of their separation started surfacing. In July 2019, Song Joong Ki’s lawyer confirmed their divorce.

More about Song Joong Ki

Song Joong Ki is known for his role in Descendants of the Sun, Vincenzo, Reborn Rich and more. The actor debuted in 2008 with the drama Love Racing and the film Frozen Flower. His latest appearance was in the hit series Queen of Tears in which he made a cameo.

The actor will be making a guest appearance in the upcoming drama Romantic Anonymous. It is a Japanese romance series starring Han Hyo Joo and Oguri Shun which is scheduled to release in 2025.

It was reported that Song Joong Ki will be leading the drama My Youth alongside Chun Woo Hee. Chun Woo Hee is known for her roles in The Atypical Family and Unlocked. My Youth is a romance melodrama which revolves around two childhood friends who reunite after 15 years as both struggle with their own lives.

ALSO READ: Escape stars Lee Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan preview adorable chemistry on Jang Do Yeon’s Salon Drip 2; see PICS