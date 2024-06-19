Song Joong Ki’s net worth: From Hawaiian condo worth 2.28 million USD to lavish properties; Know Vincenzo star’s estimated wealth

Song Joong Ki is a renowned South Korean actor who is known for his hits like Descendants of the Sun and Vincenzo. The actor captivates audiences with his exceptional acting skills and charming presence. He rose to fame with successful projects like A Warewolf Boy and Sungkyunkwan Scandal. He has become one of the highest-paid actors in Korea. Here is a look at Song Joong Ki's estimated net worth.

What is Song Joong Ki’s net worth?

Song Joong Ki is one of the most popular actors in the K-drama industry who has been in the industry since 2007. So it comes as no surprise that he is one of the richest South Korean actors. According to GQ, his estimated net worth is 25 million USD (207 crores approximately).

Song Joong Ki owns a property worth 2.28 million USD. The condo faces Waikiki Beach and includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additionally, the actor is also the owner of a lavish property in the posh neighborhood of Cheongdam Dong, Gangnam in Seoul. It was reported that the area has a beautiful view of the Han River. The property is estimated to be valued at around 11 million USD.

Moreover, much of his earnings come through his multiple brand endorsements. Reports also suggest that Song Joong Ki earned USD 34.6 million from his endorsements in the first half of 2016. One can only imagine the amount the actor has been earning after hits like Vincenzo and Reborn Rich.

The actor charges at least 50,000 USD per episode for a drama, as reported. He is the face of many international brands such as Dunkin Donuts, TBJ, EZIO, Jeju Air, Sprite, Samsonite, Le Coq Sportif, Vivo, Domino’s and many more.

How much did Song Joong Ki charge for Vincenzo?

Vincenzo is a highly-rated drama from 2021 which was a commercial success. It is counted amongst the best K-dramas. South China Morning Post reported that Song Joong Ki charged 157,000 USD per episode for Vincenzo.

Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Been and Ok Taecyeon take on the main roles in the drama series. The story revolves around an Italian consigliere lawyer who comes to South Korea to fulfil his job and gets involved with a lawyer to fight against a powerful conglomerate.

Song Joong Ki takes on the role of an Italian consigliere lawyer who is desperate to get a hold of money that is hidden in a rugged building in South Korea. He comes back to his homeland only to face difficulties after difficulties in achieving his goal.

He comes across a lawyer who only cares about money but after her father passes away in an accident she plans to get her revenge. The two lawyers band together and get their revenge.

The project has been directed by Kim Hee Won who is also known for Little Women and Queen of Tears. Park Jae Bum took charge of the screenplay. He also wrote for Good Manager and The Fiery Priest.

More about Song Joong Ki

On January 30, 2023, Song Joong Ki's agency confirmed that he was married to Katy Louis Sanders and they are expecting their first baby. The 38-year-old actor also revealed that he maintained a relationship with his wife through the global project as his wife Katy Louise Saunders was not living in South Korea.

He had also commented on the rumors of his wife helping him land a role. The actor explained that Katy Louise Saunders only helped him get in contact with producers and directors in the UK and the USA and didn't actually help him get a role.

Song Joong Ki is known for his role in Descendants of the Sun, Vincenzo, Reborn Rich and more. The actor debuted in 2008 with the drama Love Racing and the film Frozen Flower. His latest appearance was in the hit series Queen of Tears in which he made a cameo.

The actor will be making a guest appearance in the upcoming drama Romantic Anonymous. It is a Japanese romance series starring Han Hyo Joo and Oguri Shun which is scheduled to release in 2025.

It was reported that Song Joong Ki will be leading the drama My Youth alongside Chun Woo Hee. Chun Woo Hee is known for her roles in The Atypical Family and Unlocked. My Youth is a romance melodrama which revolves around two childhood friends who reunite after 15 years as both struggle with their own lives.

Conclusion

Song Joong Ki is one of the biggest global K-drama stars who guarantees a hit with his on-screen romance and charms. He is a versatile actor and has showcased his talent through several projects like My Name is Loh Kiwan and Descendants of the Sun. He is one of the highest-paid K-drama actors and has one of the biggest net worths in the industry.

