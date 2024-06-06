Uncle Samsik is an ongoing K-drama starring the Parasit actor, Song Kang Ho in the lead role. Joined by Byun Yo Han the show did not give the expected results despite having a 40 billion won investment and a star-studded cast list.

Uncle Samsik failed to meet expectations despite hefty production value

A South Korean media outlet has reported that Uncle Samsik is struggling to gain views from the K-drama community. Starring Song Kang Ho in the lead role, expectations were high for the show. The actor stepped into the K-drama world after 35 years in the entertainment industry with a rookie mindset and hoping for a Newcomer award at the Baeksang Arts Awards. However, when the show premiered, it received very little reaction from the audience.

Although expectations were high for the show even before its premiere, it has somehow failed to achieve initial projections. However, initially, Song Kang Ho managed to rank 6th on the list of actor buzz, and the series ranked 6th in the drama buzz list. Gradually the popularity decreased as reported by Good Data Corporation's Fundex, Uncle Samsik did not make it into the top 10 for TV-OTT integrated drama buzz for the 5th week of May. Furthermore, none of the actors from the series were mentioned in the top actor buzz rankings either.

More about Uncle Samsik

Moreover, it has been revealed that the reason why the show underperformed is because of the disconnect between the audience and the platform on which it has been released. It failed to reach the target audience as the OTT platform is less accessible to the older section of the demography.

The plot of the show follows Uncle Samsik, who is also known as Park Doo Chil, always has three meals a day, even during an ongoing war in the country. On the other hand, Kim San, who is an elite member of society and is from the Korean Military Academy, wishes to create a world where everyone lives a comfortable life. The two contrasting views and situations can develop into a unique storyline that will be interesting to witness unfold.

Apart from Song Kang Ho, the cast ensemble also includes Lee Kyu Hyung, Jin Ki Joo, Seo Hyun Woo, Byun Yo Han, Joo Jin Mo, Tiffany Young, Yoo Jae Myung, and more. The show is directed and written by Shin Yeon Shick, and it is scheduled for a total of 16 episodes.

