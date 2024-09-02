12 photos: Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim’s romantic August ft Paris vacation and mirror selfies is all things love

Fahadh Faasil’s wife and actress Nazriya Nazim took to social media after she shared her August photo dump. The Bangalore Days actress dropped a total of 12 pictures on her Instagram featuring her dear husband Fahadh Faasil from their recent vacation to Paris. Check out Nazriya Nazim’s August photo series below!

It is evident from the lovely pictures that Mr. and Mrs Fahadh Faasil had a wonderful time in Paris. In a few pictures, Nazriya shared some solo photos of herself looking absolutely breathtaking in her new short hair look. The popular actress mostly carried casual yet elegant outfits for her recent trip.

The highlight of the photo series has to be the romantic pictures, the Ante Sundaraniki actress has dropped with the love of her life and dearest husband Fahadh Faasil. In one snapshot, the adorable couple is seen posing for a selfie in front of the famous Eiffel Tower, and in yet another picture, Fahadh and Nazriya have taken a mirror selfie inside the lift. The power couple looks extremely happy and is seen setting high couple goals.

Nazriya has left all fans delighted as she ended her photo series by dropping a super cute picture of Fahadh Faasil while he was enjoying his beauty sleep.

Advertisement

For those who do not know, Nazriya Nazim exchanged wedding vows with Fahadh Faasil on August 21, 2014. After their marriage, many criticized Nazriya and Fahadh for their age gap as the former was just 19 years old while the latter was 32. Despite the negativity, the duo stood had each other’s backs in every situation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nazriya Nazim last appeared in the Telugu film Ante Sundaraniki opposite Nani. Although the audience loved the chemistry, the film failed at the box office. Next, Nazriya Nazim will be seen alongside Basil Joseph in an upcoming Malayalam film, Sookshmadarshini.

Co-written and directed by MC Jithin, this film marks the return of Nazriya to Malayalam cinema after four long years. The makers recently confirmed that the filming of Sookshmadarshini was completed, as they released pictures of Nazriya and Basil from the sets. Apart from the lead duo, the film features Pooja Mohanraj and Deepak Parambol in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Amidst alleged rift with Konidela family, Allu Arjun extends birthday wishes to Power Star and uncle Pawan Kalyan