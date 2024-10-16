5 best Malayalam thrillers on Netflix: From Tovino Thomas’ Forensic, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Jana Gana Mana, and more

courtesy of their gripping storyline and perfect conceptualization. Especially with the advent of OTT releases, these films have earned more viewership, and people seem to have enjoyed witnessing some great work by various versatile actors. Well then, if you too are on the edge of going on a binge-watch spree, take note of these 5 best Malayalam thrillers on Netflix, which will surely keep you entertained for a long while.

5 best Malayalam thrillers on Netflix for your upcoming weekend

Irul (2021)

Director: Naseef Yusuf Izuddin

Run time: 1 hour, 31 minutes

Rating: 5.8/10 (IMDb)

Irul, a.k.a. Darkness has been one of the most-watched Malayalam thrillers on Netflix. Starring Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, and Darshana Rajendran as the key cast, the film invokes a sense of mystery and fear from the very beginning. The plot revolves around the story of a couple who seeks shelter at a house after their car breaks down. What follows soon after is a series of deep conversations with a stranger present over there, which ultimately establish that a killer is among the three of them.

Forensic (2020)

Director: Akhil Paul, Anas Khan

Run time: 2 hours, 14 minutes

Rating: 6.8/10 (IMDb)

The Malayalam psychological thriller film Forensic has often come as the first choice for viewers when looking for a viewing experience full of mystery and edge-of-the-seat thriller. With a stellar star cast of actors like Tovino Thomas, Saiju Kurup, Mamta Mohandas, Reba Monica John and others, the film has earned widespread fame from audiences. Its story narrates the incidents that follow, when a psychotic murderer steps out for a killing spree while a medical advisor and his accomplice cover up the tracks of the gruesome incidents.

Jana Gana Mana (2022)

Director: Dijo Jose Antony

Run time: 2 hours, 43 minutes

Rating: 8.3/10 (IMDb)

The legal thriller film Jana Gana Mana is a must-watch Malayalam thriller movie, as it received positive responses for a plentitude of factors, including its narrative style, individual cast performances, as well as its core cinematographic skills. The movie stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, along with Suraj Vengaramoodu, Pasupathi Raj, Priyanka Nair, Sri Divya, Chitra Iyer, Harikrishnan and others in pivotal roles. Jana Gana Mana revolves around the story of a college professor whose murder sparks brutal unrest, a thorough investigation and courtroom drama.

Nayattu (2021)

Director: Martin Prakkat

Run time: 2 hours, 4 minutes

Rating: 8.1/10 (IMDb)

Nayattu, literally translating to 'Hunting,’ has been one such Malayalam thriller film on Netflix that has won critical acclaim for its direction and individual cast performances. Coming to the cast include names like Kunchako Boban, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Vinod Sagar, Krishna Prasad, and others. The plot narrates the story of three police officials embodied in a satirical thriller, as they are on a run for their lives, escaping the outbreak of corrupt officials.

CBI 5: The Brain (2022)

Director: K Madhu

Run time: 2 hours, 42 minutes

Rating: 5.6/10 (IMDb)

Headlined by the genius of an actor like Mammootty, the Malayalam mystery thriller on Netflix is the fifth installment of CBI-series of films. While it received mixed reviews from the audiences post-release, the movie left a lasting impact when it came to its complex yet intriguing storyline and the performances of the actors themselves. The cast of the film includes Mukesh, Saikumar, Soubin Shahir, Renji Panicker, and others besides Mammootty.

Which one of these Malayalam thrillers on Netflix would be on your watch list?

