L2: Empuraan first look: Prithviraj Sukumaran embodies the ultimate combat-ready look as Zayed Masood, the Emperor’s General

Prithviraj Sukumaran has been a powerhouse of versatility when it comes to the amazing selection of films that he makes. The actor who turned 41 today, October 16, 2024, is awaiting the release of his next film, L2: Empuraan, helmed by Mohanlal. And recently, the makers of the film unveiled his first look from the same, which speaks equal parts of fear and bravery.

Through a post on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Lyca Productions, the makers of L2: Empuraan dropped a scintillating poster featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character of Zayed Masood. The actor can be seen donning the role of a commando with a bulletproof vest and wielding a gun.

Reflecting confidence as well as a sense of fear in every inch of his personality, the makers described Prithviraj’s character as the ‘Emperor’s General’ who is ‘forsaken by God and nurtured by the devil’.

Besides that, the makers also penned a caption where they not only wished the actor but also gave a brief line of introduction for the kind of role that Prithviraj would be essaying in the movie. They wrote, “Happy birthday General! Forsaken by God…nurtured by the DEVIL! #ZayedMasood The Emperor’s General.”



For the unversed, the Malayalam thriller is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran himself and is written by Murali Gopy. It follows the second installment of a trilogy that was preceded by the 2019-film Lucifer. The project is bankrolled jointly under Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas.

Coming to the cast of the film, it is headlined by Mohanlal and Prithviraj. Other actors roped in for the massive entertainer include Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Abhimanyu Singh, Arjun Das, Fazil, Shine Tom Chacko and many others.

According to previous reports, L2: Empuraan would stand to become one of the biggest and rather expensive sequels ever made, considering its whooping budget of about Rs. 400 crores.

Furthermore, the release of the movie is supposed to surpass the pan-Indian level and be more of a pan-world level. The full-fledged commercial has witnessed Prithviraj Sukumar put his best shot at making it a grand success.

