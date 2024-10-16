WATCH: Ajith Kumar proves he is a sports enthusiast by recording selfie video while enjoying football match amidst Good Bad Ugly's shoot

Ajith Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of two of his most-awaited films, Good Bad Ugly and Vidaamuyarchi, was recently seen enjoying a football match in West London. One of his fan clubs shared the video of the Tamil star on X (formerly Twitter), which showcased his love for sports. Check out Ajith Kumar’s video below!

Sharing the video, the X account that goes by the name AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB penned, “Exclusive Selfie Video Of THALA AJITH While Watching the FIFA Match At Stamford Bridge West London. Our Man is Super Excited."

It is pertinent to mention that Ajith Kumar is currently shooting for his upcoming film Good Bad Ugly in Madrid. It seems like the actor took some time out of his schedule to watch the football match. In the video, the Vedalam actor looks dapper as always, as he donned an olive green jacket and completed his look with a classic pair of sunglasses. The video has definitely delighted all Ajith Kumar fans, as it is very rare to see this candid side of him.

For people who do not know, Ajith Kumar’s son Aadvik is an ardent football lover who even plays the sport. Back in October 2023, the young athlete made his parents Ajith Kumar and Shalini proud as he bagged a gold medal in a football tournament organized by a prominent Chennai club.

Advertisement

Coming to Ajith Kumar’s work front, the Mankatha actor has joined forces with Adhik Ravichandran for Good Bad Ugly. As per several reports, Ajith Kumar will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar; however, almost everything about his character has been kept under wraps as of now.

In a recent media interaction, the Good Bad Ugly producer stated that the upcoming film will have a parallel Telugu dub release with its original Tamil version in theaters during Pongal in 2025. Apart from that, Ajith Kumar will also be seen in Vidaamuyarchi alongside Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Nikhil Siddhartha in pivotal roles. Reportedly, Vidaamuyarchi will revolve around themes of perseverance and grit, as hinted by the title which loosely translates to Ceaseless Effort.

ALSO READ: L2: Empuraan first look: Prithviraj Sukumaran embodies the ultimate combat-ready look as Zayed Masood, the Emperor’s General