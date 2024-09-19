5 best South comedy movies to watch on Netflix and Prime Video: Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, Aavesham to Minnal Murali

It is rather rare to find a hater of comedy films, since the perfect hilarious situations make the audience forget reality and simply swoop into a world of happy fiction. This weekend, if you’re in the mood for binge watching some classic comedy films on OTT, take a look at these 5 best South comedy films on Netflix and Prime Video that you must bookmark.

5 best South comedy movies to watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

OTT platform: Netflix

Ratings: 7/10 (IMDb)

The 2023-released Telugu-language romantic comedy film features Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty in the lead roles. While there’s no point in guessing that the film’s title has a real-life reference to the actors’ themselves, the movie has nonetheless left an impressionable impact among the audience. The story revolves around Miss Shetty, who lives in London and wants to remain single forever. Things change drastically when she meets Mr. Polishetty from Hyderabad, who, on the contrary, wishes to be in a committed relationship.

Thiruchitrambalam

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ratings: 7.9/10 (IMDb)

The Dhanush-starring Tamil comedy film was released back in 2022. Directed by Mithran R. Jawahar, the movie revolves around the life of an ordinary delivery man named Thiruchitrambalam who deals with complex interpersonal relationships with his father, grandfather and even his love interest. Nithya Menen is the female protagonist in the film.

Tillu Square on Netflix

OTT platform: Netflix

Ratings: 6.7/10 (IMDb)

Tillu Square was released in March 2024 as a romantic comedy starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parmeswaran in the lead roles. Available on Netflix, the movie delves into the life of a hapless DJ played by Siddhu who gets embroiled in a murder case falsely as a result of his love affair. However, things become even more complex for him when one of his one-night stands appears again and binds him to the devils of his past.

Aavesham

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ratings: 7.8/10 (IMDb)

Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham is a Malayalam language action comedy that follows the life and journey of three youngsters who reside in Bangalore and befriend a local gangster to help them deal with a bully from their school. The movie has been directed by Jithu Madhavan and has received immense applause from the audiences.

Minnal Murali

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ratings: 7.8/10 (IMDb)

Last but not least is the Malayalam language comedy superhero film Minnal Murali, which stars Tovino Thomas in an irreplaceable lead role. Directed by Basil Joseph, the film has lingered on in the hearts of many, courtesy of its highly entertaining plot line. It revolves around the life of a young man named Jaison, who has been a tailor by profession for the longest time. However, life for him changes to a completely unforeseen turn when a lightning bolt strikes him and transforms him into a superhero.

Which one of these listed South comedy films on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video would be your pick? Let us know.

