Throwback: When Prabhas opened up on link-up rumors with Anushka Shetty and asked, 'How can I date...'

Prabhas is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in India. Besides the actor’s professional life, fans are often curious to know about his personal life, especially relationships.

The Baahubali star is rumored to be dating his former co-star Anushka Shetty. Although both actors have maintained silence on their relationship, saying they are just ‘good friends’. However, rumors of them seeing each other have been going around for some years now.

In an episode of Karan Johar’s controversial show Koffee With Karan, featuring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and SS Rajamouli, the Saaho actor opened up about his dating life and rumors.

He said, “If any two people will work together for two years, of course, they will be linked. But I wasn't dating Anushka. Ask Raj (Rajamouli) if you want.” Rana also confirmed the two are “not dating."

Further, when the host, Karan, said that things were complicated since Anushka played Prabhas’ wife and mother in the Baahubali film series, the Rebel star made a quirky remark and questioned, “Exactly, see, how can I date her?”

In the same episode, the RRR director also made an interesting remark on Prabhas and said that he thinks the Rebel star won't ever marry as he is super lazy. "Going through the entire process of finding the girl, doing the invitations, calling people and the ceremonies—it's too much. He is lazy to get married,” Rajamouli added.

On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s epic sci-fi Kalki 2898 AD. The film was released on June 26 and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, apart from the Rebel Star. As confirmed by the makers, Prabhas will be seen in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, reprising his role as Bhairava.

Next, the Salaar actor will be seen in a romantic-comedy horror flick. The film Raja Saab Fan India will be released in theatres on April 10, 2025. Apart from that, Prabhas will be collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the highly anticipated film Spirit. Moreover, he also has a period film with director Hanu Raghavapudi.

