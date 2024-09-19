Jani Master case: Day after being charged under POCSO, Pushpa choreographer gets arrested in Goa

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information about sexual harassment, which might be triggering for some readers.

A day after Shaik Jani Basha was charged with Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) in connection with a sexual assault filed by his female colleague, the choreographer was arrested in Goa on September 19.

The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) detained Master Jani and on the same day, he was shifted to Hyderabad. The National award-winning choreographer will be produced before the Hyderabad court soon. For the unversed, the Narsingi police under the Cyberabad commissionerate, booked the Jani master under the POCSO act on Wednesday (September 18).

The controversy came into the limelight when a 21-year-old colleague of the choreographer accused him of sexually assaulting her on several occasions. Moreover, the victim submitted a 40-page handwritten document with a detailed description of her ordeal to the Telangana State Commission for Women.

As per a report in Indian Today, the police added the POCSO clause after finding that Jani Master allegedly began abusing the young woman when she was still a minor, 16 years old. Talking about the controversy, Nerella Sharada, chairperson of the committee said, "The committee has issued orders to provide police protection for the victim and a high-level monitoring committee will also be constituted to investigate such cases in the film industry."

Meanwhile, Jani Master is yet to respond to the sexual harassment allegations against him. As per reports, he has taken a step back from his film projects.

For the unversed, Jani is a popular choreographer who has worked on several film songs in Bollywood and South industries. His last hit song was Aayi Nahi from Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. Besides, Jani has worked with A-lister actors like Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Deverakonda, Jr NTR, and Allu Arjun, among others.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of physical, emotional, or verbal abuse, do not hesitate to stand against it and seek help. Remember, you are not alone in this fight. There are several helplines available.

