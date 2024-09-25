5 Best Vijay Sethupathi Movies to watch in 2024: From Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe to Vignesh Shivan's Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Vijay Sethupathi is undoubtedly one of the greatest actors Indian cinema has ever witnessed. Whether he’s playing a vicious villain or a loving father, as seen in Maharaja, the actor has consistently proven his worth as an artist. With his outstanding on-screen performances and dashing looks—especially in Tamil cinema—the Jawan actor has been winning millions of hearts across the globe. Are you a Vijay Sethupathi fan? If so, we must say—you have great taste!

To celebrate this talented actor, Pinkvilla has curated a list of the top 5 Vijay Sethupathi films that you can enjoy this weekend. What are you waiting for? Dive in and take a look at some of Vijay Sethupathi’s best movies below!

5 Best Vijay Sethupathi Movies

1. Super Deluxe (2019)

Director: Thiagarajan Kumararaja

Genre: Action/Thriller

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Ramya Krishnan

Where to watch: aha

Apart from excelling in various genres, Vijay Sethupathi is best known for his brilliant performances in intense thriller movies. If you’re in the mood for suspense, thrills, and action, Super Deluxe is a must-watch. Alongside Sethupathi, the film stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Fahadh Faasil, and Ramya Krishnan in central roles.

Super Deluxe explores themes of societal norms, love, and sexuality. It tells the intertwined stories of distinct individuals, including a transgender woman, an unhappily married woman, a group of teenagers, and more.

2. Maharaja (2024)

Director: Nithilan Saminathan

Genre: Action/Thriller

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Divyabharathi, Abhirami, Singampuli, and Natarajan Subramaniam

Where to watch: Netflix

Imagine a common barber living a peaceful, normal life with his daughter, suddenly appearing at the police station to register a complaint about the theft of a metal garbage bin. Is it really about the garbage bin, or is there a darker truth waiting to be revealed?

The plot of Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja takes an unbelievable turn after his character crosses paths with Anurag Kashyap's character. The film unfolds with several twists and turns, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

It is truly commendable how Vijay Sethupathi portrays a devoted father in this movie. His performance sets the stage for the emotional dynamic between him and his daughter, making it a joy to watch as he transitions from a timid character to someone with hidden depths, all while maintaining his innocence. Maharaja certainly deserves a special place on the list of the best Vijay Sethupathi movies.



3. Viduthalai Part 1 (2023)

Director: Vetrimaaran

Genre: Action/Crime

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Bhavani Sre, Rajiv Menon, Surya Sethupathi, and Chetan

Where to watch: Zee5

Directed by Vetrimaaran, Viduthalai Part 1 explores the story of a policeman who is conflicted between duty and morality as his department begins a brutal campaign to capture a local activist. Apart from Sethupathi, the film features Soori, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Chetan, and Bhavani Sre. Viduthalai Part 1 unfolds as a hard-hitting crime drama.

In addition to highlighting police brutality, the film discusses the state of politics in Tamil Nadu in the 1990s. Given Vijay Sethupathi’s spectacular performance, this film has to be on the list of his best movies. It’s also worth mentioning that Vijay Sethupathi and Soori will return in the much-anticipated sequel, Viduthalai Part 2.

4. Sethupathi (2016)

Director: Arun Kumar

Genre: Action/Thriller

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Remya Nambeesan, Linga, Master Raghavan

Where to watch: Zee 5

Directed by Arun Kumar, Sethupathi is about a police inspector who arrests a powerful individual in connection with the murder of a fellow officer. However, a mistake puts his life and career at risk. What happens next forms the core plot of the film.

Apart from Sethupathi, the movie stars Remya Nambeesan, Linga, and Vela Ramamoorthy, among others, in critical roles. If you’re searching for a gripping cop film, this should be your next pick.

5. Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015)

Director: Vignesh Shivan

Genre: Romantic/Comedy

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, RJ Balaji, Anandraj, Azhagam Perumal, and Motta Rajendran

Where to watch: Sun NXT

Rounding out the list of the top 5 best Vijay Sethupathi movies is the romantic comedy Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara and follows the story of Pandiyan, who is an aspiring police officer at the request of his mother but secretly lives as an incompetent thug, managing his life with petty deals.

His life takes a complete turn when he meets Kadhambari, a deaf girl searching for her father. In hopes of bonding with her, Pandiyan sets out to help, only to discover more about her past and assist her in a humorous mission of vengeance.

Without wasting any time, pick your favorite Vijay Sethupathi movies and plan your weekend with friends and family!

