5 best romantic Telugu films on OTT to binge-watch this week: Samantha-Naga Chaitanya’s Majili, Vijay-Rashmika’s Geetha Govindam to Nani-Mrunal’s Hi Nanna

A good Telugu romantic film is always a mood uplifter, and nothing beats watching a mushy rom-com with a bucket of popcorn and a tissue box by your side. If you’re one of those who wants to spend their week indulging in a binge-watching spree, take cue from these 5 best Telugu romantic films, which will surely leave a lasting impression in your hearts.

5 best romantic Telugu films on OTT

Hi Nanna

Available on: Netflix

Rating: 8.2/10 (IMDb)

Starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, Hi Nanna was released in January 2023. Made by debutant director Shouryuv, the film revolves around the story between a father and his six-year-old daughter. Their lives end up taking a dramatic turn when the woman he loves steps up to marry someone else. The film received much applause from the audience, as did the impeccable pairing of Mrunal and Nani in the lead roles. The film is available for OTT viewing on Netflix.

Geetha Govindam

Available on: Zee5

Rating: 7.7/10 (IMDb)

Geetha Govindam happens to be one of the best romantic films in Telugu. The film stars the much-appreciated pair Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Parasuram, the plot revolves around a young college-goer man named Vijay Govind who falls inexplicably in love with a headstrong woman named Geetha. The couple follows a tough path to union, which is levied by several misunderstandings and ill-feelings. The film is available for OTT viewing on Zee5.

Sita Ramam

Available on: Hotstar

Rating: 8.5/10 (IMDb)

Sita Ramam can be safely hailed as one of the most successful films in the year 2022. Starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, the period romantic drama has struck a chord in the hearts of many. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the tale of love between the heliographic characters of Ram and Sita embarks on their tryst of love, which brings on unforeseen changes in both their lives. The film is available for OTT viewing on Hotstar.

Majili

Available on: SonyLiv

Rating: 7.3/10 (IMDb)

This 2019 film featured the ex-couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles. The Shiva Nirvana directorial revolved around the story of an aspiring cricketer named Poorna, who, after being abandoned by his former lover, gets forced to marry his neighbor Shravani. While their union at first isn’t based mutually, things change between the two since the latter already had hidden feelings for him. The classic romantic film is available for OTT viewing on SonyLiv.

Arjun Reddy

Available on: Amazon Prime Video

Rating: 7.9/10 (IMDb)

Well, no list of romantic films can be deemed complete without the inclusion of a cult classic like Arjun Reddy. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial helmed by Vijay Deverakonda has lingered on in the hearts of countless audiences for a number of reasons even today. While it isn’t exactly a soul-stirring romantic saga, its volatility and sense of drama add to the edge of passionate love in the plot. The film is available for OTT viewing on Amazon Prime Video.

Which one of these best romantic Telugu films on OTT would you like to bookmark this week? Let us know.

