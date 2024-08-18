Aamir Khan’s next big venture? Rumors of project with Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj surface

In one of the most exciting rumors circulating, Aakashavaani stated a potential pan-Indian project joining director Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for Vikram and Leo, with Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan.

According to reports, this film would be produced by Mythri Movies, the same production house behind Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. If these three associations of Bollywood, Tollywood, and Kollywood really happen, this will be one of the biggest associations of Indian cinema.

Aamir Khan's kitty has missed a big-ticket project, especially when his contemporaries, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, have been teaming up with top South Indian filmmakers for big projects. If the rumors regarding his project with Lokesh Kanagaraj turn out to be true, Aamir Khan is expected to have a huge comeback to the Indian box office.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is known for making action movies in the Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe (LCU) with films like Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo. The Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe comprises an ensemble of the biggest stars in South India, such as Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Suriya, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil. The next one to come in LCU will be Kaithi 2, starring Karthi.

There has been no official confirmation regarding whether the Aamir Khan-Lokesh Kanagaraj collaboration would be a part of the LCU. Reports have emerged that Rajinikanth's Coolie will not be an LCU film. If Aamir Khan's project with Lokesh is brought under the LCU umbrella, that would really be one of the biggest stories in Indian cinema.

Aamir Khan has been on a sabbatical phase ever since his 2022 release Laal Singh Chaddha underperformed at the box office. After taking 2 years break, Aamir Khan has a film lined up toward the end of this year with Sitaare Zamin Par. This RS Prasanna-directed movie is slated for Christmas Day release, which is a lucky date for the actor. Sitaare Zamin Par is the remake of Spanish sports comedy Campeones. Genelia D’Souza is the heroine of Sitaare Zamin Par whereas Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composes the music for the film.

