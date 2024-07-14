Thalapathy Vijay to lend his voice in Lokesh Kanagaraj, Karthi’s Kaithi 2; Reports

Following the launch of his political party in February this year, Thalapathy Vijay had announced that he plans to quit acting to focus on his political ambitions. Needless to say, the announcement came as a surprise to fans of the Beast actor, and gave rise to several questions as well.

One of the most prominent questions raised was regarding the actor’s role in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s cinematic universe (LCU), a connection which was established with the 2023 film Leo. However, as per the latest reports, there seems to be an answer to this. According to a report by IndiaGlitz, while Thalapathy Vijay’s appearance in Kaithi 2, which is the next film in the LCU, is not confirmed, it is likely that the actor lends his voice in the film.

Thalapathy Vijay to lend his voice in Kaithi 2

In an interview earlier this year, Lokesh Kanagaraj had mentioned that Kaithi 2 will feature all characters till date in the LCU. This means that the film will feature Kamal Haasan as Vikram, Karthi as Dilli, Suriya as Rolex, and even Thalapathy Vijay reprising the role of Leo/Parthiban.

As per the IndiaGlitz report, however, the Mersal actor will not have a physical appearance in the film, but rather only a voice role. It is also reported that the film is likely to be released by the end of next year.

Advertisement

What we know about LCU so far

As mentioned earlier, the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, or the LCU for short, is the brainchild of ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The Universe currently has three films, the Karthi starrer 2019 film Kaithi, Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, and Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo.

Additionally, it also features a star-studded cast including Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Arjun Das, Suriya, and many more appearing in crucial roles. Talking about the LCU, Lokesh Kanagaraj has mentioned that the Universe will feature more films starting with Kaithi 2, and Vikram 2, and will also include a standalone film on Suriya’s character Rolex. However, which direction the Maanagaram director takes the universe in is something that will only be known with time.

Thalapathy Vijay on the workfront

Thalapathy Vijay is currently working on his next, titled The Greatest of All Time, helmed by Venkat Prabhu. The film marks the first collaboration between the two, and also features a star-studded cast including Prabhu Deva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Mic Mohan and many more in crucial roles.

Advertisement

The film, which is touted to be a sci-fi action flick, is slated for release on September 5th, and features Yuvan Shankar Raja as the music composer. Siddhartha Nuni cranks the camera for the film, while Venkat Raajen takes care of the editing. The Greatest of All Time has been bankrolled by AGS Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Lokesh Kanagaraj hails Kamal Haasan's commitment to his craft after watching Indian 2; says, 'Can't wait for Indian 3'