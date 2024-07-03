EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan and Junaid should work on remake of THIS film of Mr Perfectionist, says Maharaj helmer Siddharth P. Malhotra

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid recently made his acting debut with Siddharth P. Malhotra’s film Maharaj. Despite facing multiple challenges, the biographical crime drama made its debut on OTT on June 21.

Amid all the positive reviews coming their way, the debutant actor and the director sat with Pinkvilla for an exclusive chat. During the interview, they opened up about Junaid sharing the screen with his perfectionist father. Read on!

Junaid Khan talks about the possibility of working with Aamir Khan

The lead actor of the Netflix film Maharaj, Junaid Khan, and its director Siddharth P. Malhotra were in a chat with Pinkvilla recently. While talking about the film and the young actor’s debut film, they also opened up about him sharing the screen with his father, Bollywood star Aamir Khan.

Talking about the idea of working with him as actors, Junaid said, “Yeah sure, if the correct script comes along. He is producing a film that I am acting in.” When Sid stated that it would be fun to watch the two together, Junaid said, “Hopefully.”

Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan should work in the remake of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, says Siddharth

During the same chat, the two celebs were asked if ever the father-son duo had to work on the remake of Mr. Perfectionist’s movie, which one should it be. Responding to it, the filmmaker was quick to state Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.

Backing it with an explanation, she stated, “Sanju is his character from where it goes to where it transforms. I love it.” While Junaid wasn’t convinced about the idea, he stated that he loves the film adding that he hasn’t thought about working with Aamir Khan on the remake of any of his films.

About Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar

Directed and co-written by Mansoor Khan, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar is a coming-of-age sports film that stars Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bedi, Mamik Singh and Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Faisal Khan.

The 1992 movie was inspired by the 1979 American film titled Breaking Away. Over the past decades, the movie has gained the title of a cult classic and has a dedicated fan following.

