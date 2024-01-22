Vadivelu-Fahadh Faasil flick announced as Maareesan; shoot begins

Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil, who previously shared the screen in the movie Maamannan, are all set to reunite for their upcoming film Maareesan.

This time, they will be seen in a road trip movie, where both of them will be playing important roles. The shooting for the film starts today, and along with the title, the movie also has a tagline "The Hunt Begins Today," with a deer head depicted in the title look.

The film is being directed by V Krishna Moorthy with Yuvan Shankar Raja composing the soundtrack. Previously in 2023, Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil had played the central roles in the film Maamannan directed by Mari Selvaraj with Udhayanidhi Stalin and Keerthy Suresh playing pivotal roles in the film.

The film which is touted as a political drama presents the story of a person from a backward community trying to fight against the social injustice being used by the privileged and powerful men of the region. This sparks a feud between them which is only intensified as it proceeds.

The film was a massive success both theatrically and critically with AR Rahman composing the music and Theni Eswar handling the cinematography. The film also marked the final acting outing for the actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin who announced that he would be focusing his attention more on his ministerial duties in Tamil Nadu.

Fahadh Faasil’s work front

Besides the newly begun Maareesan, Fahadh Faasil is also playing key roles in various films that are set to arrive this year. One of the most highly anticipated movies in his lineup is Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, where Fahadh plays the main villain and will be reprising his role from the first installment.

In addition, Fahadh is set to star in Jithu Madhavan's upcoming Malayalam film, Aavesham, which is rumored to be a spinoff of the director's first movie, Romancham. Additionally, he is anticipated to take on the lead role in the film Hanuman Gear and has a significant part in the Rajinikanth starrer, Vettaiyan.

