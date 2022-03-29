Acharya EXCLUSIVE: This is the screen time that Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will share in the film; Read Deets

Director Koratala Siva’s Acharya featuring father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan is one of the most awaited films of the year. This upcoming Telugu action-drama is scheduled to release on April 29, and it also features Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal, among many other actors in pivotal roles. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, producer Anvesh Reddy has opened up about Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s together screen time in this much awaited movie.

The filmmaker says that it will be a treat for the fans to see the duo share screen space in Acharya. “Earlier they have done, but it was a small cameo. A song or something that they both have performed on screen. But this time, close to 20 to 25 minutes of the film they would be sharing the screen space (in Acharya). So everyone would be more excited about that. Individually, they will have more screen time, but for around 20 to 25 minutes they will be sharing the screen together,” confirms Anvesh Reddy.

In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Pooja Hegde too had opened up about her role in this upcoming Koratala Siva directorial. “There’s Acharya where I am playing a proper Telugu village girl with two chottis and half saree,” the actress had said. She had earlier collaborated with Ram Charan for a special song in the 2018 Telugu period action drama, Rangasthalam. “But this is like the first time I am doing a film with him. We both are playing like a small part (in it), it’s Chiranjeevi garu’s film and we both are playing special parts in that,” she had stated.

