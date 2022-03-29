Box Office: RRR collects Rs 17 crore on first Monday; Records best hold on weekdays post pandemic

RRR held excellently on its first Monday with numbers in the vicinity of Rs. 17 cr nett on its first Monday in its Hindi version. The hold on Monday is extraordinary because mass films generally don’t hold up on weekdays but this one is. It is the highest first Monday for any film since the start of the pandemic and Tuesday looks to be good too with incredible spot bookings from afternoon shows.



SS Rajamouli now dominates the list of biggest openings for an Indian film in India and overseas with Baahubali 2 claiming the first spot and RRR happily taking the second spot. There were apprehensions of the film not doing much in the North because neither RRR was an established brand nor Ram Charan and Jr NTR were established names. The brand SS Rajamouli has breathed life into this film and it is on its way to amassing a massive Rs. 200 cr nett from its Hindi version alone. The global cume of this film has every chance to hit the magical Rs. 1000 cr gross, provided it holds well. The film is a runaway hit and no parties shall lose money on the film despite a very high acquisition cost.

SS Rajamouli will begin work on his next magnum opus with Mahesh Babu while Ram Charan and Jr. NTR will work with S. Shankar and Kortala Siva respectively. The immediate-release after RRR will however be Acharya where Ram Charan plays a supporting lead. We, at Pinkvilla, are looking forward to seeing each of them succeed in their personal projects too.



The day-wise nett collections of RRR in Hindi are as follows:-

Day 1 – Rs. 19 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 24 cr

Day 3 – Rs. 31.5 cr

Day 4 – Rs. 17 cr

Total 4-day nett – Rs. 91.5 cr

Have you watched RRR yet? What are your thoughts on the movie?

Also read: Jr NTR writes a heartfelt note for his team as RRR roars at the box office: I’m touched beyond words