Actor-comedian Karthik Kumar’s defamation suit against ex-wife Suchitra: Madras HC issues interim ban to singer

Singer and songwriter Suchitra Ramadurai recently made headlines for making scandalous remarks against some of the most popular artists in the Tamil Film Industry, including Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajinikanth and even her ex-husband Karthik Kumar.

The former radio jockey, known for the infamous Suchi Leaks Controversy, had called her ex-husband ‘gay’ and questioned what he was doing in a room with Dhanush. Following the allegation, the actor and comedian had issued a public response to the allegations, and had also filed a defamation suit, demanding damages worth one crore. In the latest update, the Madras High Court heard the plea, and issued an interim ban on the singer.

Madras High Court’s order

The Madras High Court convened on May 24th, Friday. Justice P B Balaji, who heard the pleas, passed an interim order restraining Suchitra Ramadurai from making any statement against Karthik Kumar or his family.

In the plea filed by the actor, he had mentioned that the statements made by Suchitra to two Tamil YouTube channels were highly defamatory, and had caused harm to his own reputation as well as that of his family. Citing this, Karthik Kumar also claimed damages worth one crore.

What’s the issue?

In a recent interview with YouTube channels Kumudham and Reflect Talks, Suchitra Ramadurai had spoken against her ex-husband Karthik Kumar, as well as other prominent celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Andrea Jeremiah, Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Trisha. The singer-songwriter alleged that her ex-husband was gay, and implied that he had indulged in homosexual activities with Dhanush. Further, she had also mentioned that Amrutha Srinivasan, who is currently married to Karthik Kumar, had made a mistake by marrying him.

Following this, Karthik Kumar had made a video replying to the allegations, where he mentioned that if he were a homosexual, he would not be ashamed to be one. He added that he would be proud of his sexuality, and mentioned there is no shame in one’s sexuality anymore. The video, as expected, quickly went viral on social media.

Check out the video below:

Suchi Leaks of 2017

One of the biggest controversies of 2017 happened following similar allegations made by Suchitra via her X (formerly Twitter) handle. The allegations, which ranged from personal relationships to private photos, instantly became a topic of discussion, and raised questions regarding privacy, consent and ethical behavior in the entertainment industry.

The singer-songwriter shared private pictures of Dhanush, Trisha, Anirudh Ravichander, Andrea Jeremiah, Hansika Motwani and several others via her social media. However, she later deleted the posts, and her ex-husband Karthik Kumar put out a public statement that Suchitra’s account was hacked.

