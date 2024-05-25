Police complaint lodged against Thangalaan director Pa Ranjith; here’s why

In a shocking turn of events, a police complaint has been registered against the renowned Tamil director Pa Ranjith for allegedly inciting caste conflict. Recently, the murder of Deepak Raja has been creating a stir in Tamil Nadu.

FIR against Thangalaan director for inciting caste conflict

One of the celebrated Tamil directors Deepak Raja has found himself embroiled in a shocking controversy following a police complaint filed against him for allegedly inciting caste conflict in the state.

Recently, a social media account associated with the Thangalaan director posted a controversial remark on Deepak Raja's murder. A complaint was lodged against Pa Rajinth following the social media post, according to the Maalaimalar and TOI news portals.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the Kabali director is currently busy working on the periodic drama titled, Thangalaan starring Chiyaan Vikram, Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, and Daniel Caltrogine in crucial roles. Currently, the film is in its post-production phase.

More about Thangalaan

Thangalaan (transl. The Son of Gold) is based on true events that revolve around the lives of mine workers in the Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka. The upcoming Tamil historical action drama is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and K. E. Gnanavel Raja under Jio Studios, Studio Green, and Neelam Productions.

Thangalaan was officially announced in December 2021 under the tentative title Chiyaan 61, as the film marks Chiyaan Vikram's 61st film as the lead. The official title was announced in October 2022.

The film was shot sporadically on several legs, with filming locations including Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, Madurai, and Karnataka, and the shooting was completed by early July, last year.

Thangalaan was initially scheduled for theatrical release on 26 January 2024, coinciding with Republic Day. However, it was later postponed because the makers of the film wanted it to be screened at film festivals before the theatrical release.

Now, Thangalaan is anticipated to be released in June or July 2024 but no official date for the film's release has been announced yet.

G. V. Prakash Kumar composed the music, A. Kishor Kumar handled the cinematography, and Selva RK edited the film.

