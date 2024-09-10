Aditi Rao Hydari and her fiancé Siddharth pose for romantic PICS; fans say 'Made for each other'

Popular actress Aditi Rao Hydari has been making headlines for her engagement with actor Siddharth apart from her professional work. The adorable couple recently attended an event together. As our beloved Bibbo Jaan shared romantic pictures with her bae, fans went gaga over her post. Check out Aditi Rao Hydari’s picture with Siddharth below!

Such adorable love-dovey photos. Right?

In the picture, the Maha Samudram pair looks like a match made in heaven. The highlight of the pictures has to be the million-dollar smiles on the duo’s faces that depict how madly they are in love with each other.

Talking about their outfits, Aditi and Siddharth as always attended the event with top-notch outfits, exuding their aura and charm. The Hey! Sinamika actress looked gorgeous as she opted for a blue off-shoulder jumpsuit. Aditi accessorized her fit with a pair of classy sunglasses, white sneakers, and pearl statement earrings. Talking about the diva’s look, how can we forget her expensive Louis Vuitton multi-pochette sling bag? Aditi’s overall fit just looks perfect for a casual dinner with friends, a formal office meeting, or even a romantic date with Bae.

On the other hand, Siddharth complemented his lady love by opting for a blue suit and white T-shirt underneath. The actor completed his look with a black slingback, sunglasses, and shoes. As the pictures surfaced online, fans went crazy seeing them. Take a look at how netizens have been reacting to the beautiful pictures.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the power couple recently hit the limelight as they opened up about their relationship, proposal story, marriage, and more. In an interview with Vogue India, Aditi narrated her proposal story and said, "He got down on his knee and I asked him, ‘Now what have you lost? Whose shoelaces are open?’ He kept saying, ‘Addu, listen to me.' And then he proposed. He said he wanted to bring me to my favorite childhood place, one with my grandmother’s blessings."

Moreover, she also spilled the beans on her marriage plans with Siddharth and said that "the wedding will be centered around a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy that is of significance to my family."

ALSO READ: Salaar 2: Is Mohanlal in talks for second part of Prabhas starrer? Here’s what we know