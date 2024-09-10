Salaar 2: Is Mohanlal in talks for second part of Prabhas starrer? Here’s what we know

Mohanlal has been in the spotlight for quite some time now, owing to his step down from the post of AMMA President. Moreover, buzz regarding his upcoming film Bazooka has also been a point of highlight among his fans. And now, the latest rumor suggests that the actor is in talks with Prashanth Neel about joining the Salaar universe, starring Prabhas.

According to a report by Track Tollywood, the makers of Salaar Part 2: Shouryaanga Parvam have approached Mohanlal for a crucial role in the film, headlined by Prabhas. This project is a sequel to the 2023 film Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire.

While there has been no official confirmation on the matter, this would mark Mohanlal’s comeback to Telugu cinema years after his last stint in the film Janatha Garage.

Well, that’s not all to the buzz. Reportedly, Anirudh Ravichander will be replacing Ravi Basrur for handling the musical scoreboard for the film. The project is currently in its pre-production stage.

Coming to the cast of the film, besides Prabhas, it includes Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sriya Reddy, Jagapathi Babu and others. It is slated to release sometime in 2025.

Fast forward to now, Mohanlal has come to the threshold of countless headlines after he chose to step down from the position of the president of AMMA, following the wake of the Hema Committee reports.

Moreover, in light of the prevailing circumstances based on the findings of the report, the thespian has remarked to be cooperative with the steps that would be taken to correct the wrongdoings.

Well, considering the fame of an actor like Mohanlal, reports about one or the other projects of his keep on circulating on the internet. For instance, sometime ago a report had suggested that he had collaborated with his friend and leading actor Mammootty for a new collaborative project.

The respective production houses of the two actors, Aashirvad Cinemas and Mammootty Kampany, have allegedly joined hands to bring forth a massive entertainer. While no further details have been revealed from the news, it is speculated that Mohanlal would be essaying a crucial role in this developing project.

