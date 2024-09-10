Aditi Rao Hydari is a fashion queen who never disappoints her fans—whether through her acting skills or her fashion sense. Her latest electric blue and white look is no exception. She opted for a strapless, fitted jumpsuit that gave us major fashion goals, and we’re totally taking notes.

So, let’s just zoom right in and have a detailed glance at the Heeramandi actress’ latest look for some Aditi Rao Hydari-approved, fashion-forward inspiration.

Aditi Rao Hydari has time and again proven to be a true fashion icon, and her skills are always on point—this is exactly what her latest look proved. The classy outfit featured a strapless electric blue jumpsuit with a modern design that suited the actress perfectly. Its fitted silhouette hugged her curves in all the right places, while the fiery neckline elevated the look. We also loved how it helped the diva flaunt her arms and her oh-so-toned frame.

The outfit featured high-waisted, floor-length pants with a rather wide-legged silhouette. The classy picks also had a beautifully flared twist at the edges, making the whole outfit look just all kinds of amazing. The pants also had slits at the edges, elevating their vibe. This semi-formal yet fabulous look served a very versatile vibe, making it just perfect for a date night with bae, lunch with your BFFs, or even sightseeing on your next family vacation!

The Bajirao Mastani actress further completed her elegant look with contrasting white sneakers. These comfortable shoes gave a sporty and well-thought-out appeal to her ensemble, and we’re super impressed by the modernized Gen-Z-approved move—making the look perfect for vacations where you have to walk the extra mile.

Aditi’s looks are never just about fashion because even her accessory choices are to die for. For this ensemble, she chose simple Gen-Z-approved pearl hoop earrings with classy rings. She also added black, dark-tinted sunglasses to add a cool and edgy vibe to her outfit. But that’s not all; she further added a luxe twist to her look with a classy Louis Vuitton Multi Pochette Accessoires sling bag, worth Rs. 2,38,000.

Talking about her makeup game, Hydari opted for a radiant base and added color to her face with a rosy blush. She wore a shiny pink lip tint to further enhance the appeal of her look. This simple yet stunning makeup look helped her enhance her natural beauty and flaunt her inner glow.

Aditi’s silky and luscious tresses were parted in the middle and left open, styled into a sleek and straight hairstyle. This easily manageable hairdo framed her face, giving a rather polished finish to her simply stylish and vibrant ensemble.

So, what did you think of Aditi Rao Hydari’s electric blue jumpsuit look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

