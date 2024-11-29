‘You be you...and I will be me’: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth looking at each other in new photos from their Rajasthan wedding is pure love

Aditi Rao Hydari and her husband Siddharth had recently dropped pictures from their second marriage ceremony in Rajasthan. And now, the actress shared more loveable moments from their ceremony, which even has them looking at each other full of love.

In an Instagram post shared by Aditi, the Heeramandi actress penned a sweet note for her husband and said, “You be you...and I will be me... Hold my hand, my love...and the rest we will see—Adu-Siddhu."

See the official post here:

For those unaware, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari recently had their second marriage function at Alila Fort, Bishangarh. The couple dropped pictures from the ceremony on their respective social media handles. They looked like royalty in their beautiful traditional outfits. Check them out here.

See marriage photos ft. Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari:

Interestingly, Siddharth was also spotted commenting about his married life during a promo event for his movie Miss You. In a video shared by Mana Stars, the actor said he’s grateful for his life because an angel has made her way to him.

Siddharth and Aditi had previously married each other at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy on September 16, 2024. The actors who had announced their relationship earlier this year after getting engaged had apparently been dating since 2021. Thereafter, the couple was seen together on multiple occasions.

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari made quite a stir with her performance in the Netflix series Heeramandi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress will appear reprising her role from the same in its second season as well.

On the other hand, Siddharth was last seen in the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The film, which was a sequel to the vigilante story, was met with mixed reviews after release.

The actor is next set to appear in the film Miss You, directed by N Rajasekar, with Ashika Ranganath playing the female lead. The movie was initially slated to release on November 29, 2024, but has been postponed.

