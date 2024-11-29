INSIDE Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth’s wedding: Newlyweds dancing with Farah Khan and Huma Qureshi to SRK’s Chaiyya Chaiyya is perfect celebration; Malaika Arora joins
Several inside pictures and videos from Aditi Rao Hydari- Siddharth’s wedding have surfaced. Faraha Khan and Huma Qureshi were seen dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s song while Malaika Arora also joined.
Popular celebrity couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth had their second wedding at the Alila Fort, Bishangarh, in Rajasthan. While the couple shared dreamy pictures from the lavish celebration, most recently inside pictures and videos from the couple’s celebration featuring Farah Khan, Malaika Arora and more surfaced as they enjoyed to the core on the couple’s big day.
Renowned fashion designer Gaurav Gupta took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of inside pictures from the wedding celebration of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth. The post began with him posing alongside the power couple. The next slide featured the newlyweds, Huma Qureshi and, Farah Khan dancing their hearts out to Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaiyya Chaiyya.
The post continued with more pictures of Gupta with the newlyweds and one of the clicks with Dulquer Salmaan. Continuing with more glimpses, we also see Malaika Arora being a part of the celebration as she poses with the fashion designer. In one of the pictures, the Heeramandi actress dressed in her ethnic best got henna in her hands.
"Adu Sidu fairy tale humans fairy tale wedding !! @aditiraohydari @worldofsiddharth," the post was captioned.
Take a look
It was just a couple of days back that Aditi and Siddharth shared oh-so-romantic pictures on their Instagram handle from the special day. "The best thing to hold on to in life is each other (red heart emoji)," the caption on the post read.
For the special day, Aditi's moon mehendi from their traditional Telangana wedding stole the limelight. For her second wedding attire, Aditi looked regal in a vibrant red bridal lehenga with intricate embroidery. She wore traditional Indian jewelry, including a matha patti, nose ring, earrings, and gold ornaments. The actress' simple makeup and radiant smile with a floral garland completed her look.
Meanwhile, Siddharth complimented her in an ivory sherwani with subtle embroidery. His layered pearl necklace accentuated his overall royal look.
Take a look
Bollywood celebrities including Abhay Verma, Pragya Jaiswal, Alia Bhatt, Nimrat Kaur and more reacted to their dreamy post.
Notably, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth earlier tied the knot at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy on September 16 in a simple traditional South Indian wedding ceremony.
