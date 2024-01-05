Prabhas-Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire to release in new language; details inside

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is set to release in theaters across Latin America this year. The film is slated to be released in Spanish on 7 March 2024.

The official announcement of the same came from the makers themselves, citing how the Prashanth Neel directorial will be released in Latin America. The makers went on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle and said, “#SalaarCeaseFire is releasing in Latin America on 7th March 2024, in Spanish. Get ready for epic action!”

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire set to release in Latin America

The Prabhas-led film has been a massive hit in theaters with huge footfall and whopping collection records for the film in India and the global box office. The Prashanth Neel film has seemingly ended the dry run Prabhas had faced in his films post Baahubali - 2. Many have lauded the actor's performance in the movie, especially during the action sequences, portraying an unhinged and violent character.

The film features the story of two best friends, Deva and Varadharaja Mannar, where the latter finds himself in a coup d'etat by several people who want to overthrow him from becoming the next king of the fictional kingdom of Khansaar and, in the dire instance he seeks out help from his loyal comrade who is violent as they come and will not stop for anything to save his friend.

As admitted by the director himself, prior to the film's release, Salaar was the re-telling of his own 2014 debut film Ugramm, starring Srii Murali in the leading role, but this time, he made sure to bring in a larger premise for the film and presented it grandly.

More about Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, also features an ensemble cast that includes actors like Tinnu Anand, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Eeswari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Mime Gopi, John Vijay, and many more in crucial roles.

The film is musically composed by Ravi Basrur, with Vijay Kiragandur bankrolling the movie under the banner of Hombale Films, who also previously produced both KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2. The film is also the first installment of a two-part series with its sequel called Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam, which is expected to be released in 2025.

