After SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu, will SS Rajamouli's next be an adaptation of Mahabharata?

After the success of Baahubali and RRR, all eyes are on SS Rajamouli’s next big banner on screens, SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu. The film is touted to be a globe-trotting adventure, and buzz around the project keeps fans excited.

And now, as per a recent report by Times Now, the filmmaker might have set plans for yet another project in the pipeline, which would only be commenced after SSMB29 is completed.

The news portal quoted a source close to the filmmaker, who mentioned that SS Rajamouli is likely to work on an adaptation of Mahabharata, a massive venture that he is keen to bring up on the silver screens.

The source mentioned, “Raja has always wanted to do his version of the Mahabharata. In fact, he wanted to do the Mahabharata right after Baahubali. But he was advised against it, as it was seen to be too dangerous to go down that road at that time. So he did RRR instead. But now , it is do-or-die for him. He feels if he doesn’t get into it, he never will.”

Well, indeed, working on the epic Mahabharata has been an ardent wish of the filmmaker.

He had earlier, in one of his statements, mentioned how he envisioned a screenboard for such an ambitious project with Aamir Khan as one of the actors.

Advertisement

Despite all the rumors, it is imperative to note here that there has been no official confirmation from the filmmaker on such a report yet.

At the moment, SS Rajamouli is said to be busy with his globe-trotting adventure with Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29. The female lead for the film is reportedly filled in by Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

ALSO READ: Daaku Maharaaj pre-release event CANCELLED due to Tirupati stampede; makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer REACT