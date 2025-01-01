Earlier in the week, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Priyanka Chopra is making a return to the Indian Film Industry after a gap of 5 long years, as the actress has signed on for director SS Rajamouli’s next film with Mahesh Babu in the lead. Touted to be a one-of-its-kind global jungle adventure, the goes on floors this summer with marathon schedules in India and abroad. While Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra play the lead pair, SS Rajamouli has cast Prithviraj Sukumar to play the antagonist. And now, we have exclusively learnt that SS Rajamouli and his producers are planning to bring SSMB 29 in 2027.

According to sources close to the development, the global African jungle adventure is a 2-part epic saga, reinventing the jungle adventure genre. “SS Rajamouli is planning to merge the jungle adventure genre with a bit of thrill and espionage. The writing is almost done and the idea is to start shoot in April 2025. The makers have planned this untitled jungle adventure as a two-part, and the on-paper plans are to bring it to the big screen in 2027 and 2029 respectively,” revealed a source close to the development.

Apart from the trio of Mahesh, Priyanka, and Prithviraj, many other acclaimed talents from all across the industries are expected to come on board the film, and the casting is presently underway. That’s not all, Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli have entered into a profit-sharing deal with the producers, to ensure that all the monies are invested in the film, rather than the upfront fee model. “SS Rajamouli has faith on his craft and Mahesh Babu is trusting his stardom. The duo has entered into a backend deal to not burden the project with high fees. The idea is to create cinema that creates a legacy for the cinema-going audience across the board. Both Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli have struck a 40% profit-sharing deal with the producers,” the source added.

The estimated budget of SSMB 29 is said to be in the range of Rs 1000 crore, making it the most expensive film of Indian Cinema. As reported by Pinkvilla before, SS Rajamouli’s character has traits of lord Hanuman in the film, and SS Rajamouli plans to present him like never before in this jungle adventure. “SS Rajamouli has kept his word of making films for producers D. V. V. Danayya & Narayana K.L. which was committed when he took signing amounts before the release of Baahubali. He chose to keep his commitment & not return the money which was an easier option. After SSMB 29, he will be a solo producer for all his films and directly partner with studios,” the source concluded.

Talking of SSMB 29, the makers are on the verge of partnering with a global studio for the film, and the deal is expected to be locked in a months-time. The studio could be either of Sony or Disney, as per the present conversations. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

