Ajayante Randam Moshanam Twitter Review: Is Tovino Thomas starrer worth a watch? Check out these 11 tweets to know

Tovino Thomas' hyped action-adventure film, ARM (Ajayante Randam Moshanam), has finally hit the theaters today, on September 12, 2024. The fans of the Malayalam star who had been all excited to watch the spectacular performance rushed to catch the first-day, first show of the film. Moreover, social media too has been filled with tons of reviews for the movie.

Prior to the first-hand reviews of ARM, let us tell you that the audiences have loved different angles of the film. While some have praised the three dynamic roles portrayed by Tovino in the movie, others have loved the background score and visuals.



Well, the film’s title, Ajaynte Randam Moshanam, literally translates to ‘Ajayan’s Second Theft’, thereby hinting at the high-end action sequences that fans must expect to be enthralled with.

The most highlight-worthy aspect of the film has been the triple roles that Tovino Thomas has enacted in it, dating back to the 1900s, 1950s, and 1990s. The narrative revolves around the three characters, Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan, three of whom are essayed by Thomas himself. They are protagonists belonging to the same hereditary family.

Coming to the other aspects of the Jithin Laal directorial, the film was first shot in 2D format. Later on, prior to its release, the makers settled down to convert it into 3D. The date of its theatrical release was made to coincide with the auspicious time of Onam, thereby fueling the buzz for all the right reasons.

Talking about the cast of ARM, besides Tovino Thomas, it includes Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Jagadish, and many others. The story of the film is written by Sujith Nambiar and is bankrolled under the banner of Magic Frames and UGM Entertainments.

The run time of the film is a total of 2 hours and 25 minutes. Its initial budget was made on a total of Rs. 30 crore.

