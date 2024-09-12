The GOAT: Not Trisha Krishnan, but THIS actress was initially offered Matta song with Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film, The GOAT, was released on September 5. Besides the superstar's exceptional performance, Trisha Krishnan's special appearance in the movie made fans berserk. The actress grooved to the peppy track, Matta, along with Thalapathy Vijay. While the duo's magical chemistry has become the talk of the town, did you know that Trisha was not the first choice for the song? It might sound shocking, but initially, actress Sreeleela was supposed to join the cast of The GOAT.

As per reports, in the beginning, Sreeleela was super excited about the opportunity but later refused as suggested by her industry colleagues. Sreeleela declined the offer to share the screen with Thalapathy Vijay as she was suggested that performing an item song might not be best for her career, especially as she works with young actors.

No wonder Venkat Prabhu’s directorial makers must have approached Sreeleela, especially after watching her magical dance moves with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in the song Madathapetti in Guntur Kaaram.

In yet another report, it was suggested that Sreeleela wanted to focus on her project with Ajith Kumar, Good Bad Ugly, and hence refused the offer from the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. It was reported that she wanted to mark her debut in Kollywood as an actor first and not in cameo roles. What followed was Miss Trisha Krishnan being roped in for the song, initially offered to Sreeleela. It is pertinent to mention that Sreeleela or the makers of The GOAT have never confirmed the same.

In the song Matta, a “kuthu” style dance number, the actress captures everyone’s attention in seconds. It is worth mentioning that Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have shared the screen by re-enacting their dance steps from Ghilli, Thirupachi, to Kuruvi. Moreover, poses from films like Kaththi and Leo were also used in the song.

Coming back to The Greatest of All Time, directed by Venkat Prabhu, the Thalapathy Vijay film stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, and Premgi Amaren in crucial roles.

Coming to The Greatest of All Time, apart from Trisha Krishnan, Sivakarthikeyan is also seen in the action drama in a special cameo role. The spy thriller follows the story of a young field agent and spy living with his wife and son in Delhi. Masquerading as a normal government employee, the man takes his family to Thailand on a vacation, which leads to him facing his past once again.

