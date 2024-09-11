ARM Movie: Full star cast, runtime, box office buzz and more about Tovino Thomas' Ajayante Randam Moshanam

Tovino Thomas is all geared up for the release of his much-awaited action-adventure movie Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) in theaters. The film is slated to hit the big screens on September 12, 2024, coinciding with the festival of Onam.

As the much-awaited movie is set to make its way to the big screens, it’s only natural to be prepared on what to expect from the same. So here’s a complete take on ARM from synopsis to its star cast.

The movie Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) translates from Malayalam to mean “The Second Robbery by Ajayan.” The film which is set in three different timelines, travels through three different individuals of the same lineage, each having their own destiny to be fulfilled.

The film is set in Northern Kerala and features Tovino Thomas in a triple role, playing the characters Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan. While the first character from the movie is set in the 1900’s, he is showcased as a skilled warrior with knowledge of martial arts.

Moving ahead, the second generation of the story focuses on Kunjikelu which is set in the 1950s while his grandson, Ajayan takes on the lead finally in the 1990s. All of them are entrusted to protect and safeguard an important treasure that lies in the lands of Chothi Kaavu in the village of Haripuram which is said to have fallen off from a celestial body.

Advertisement

Check out the trailer for ARM here:

The movie headlined by Tovino Thomas features actresses like Krithi Shetty, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Aishwarya Rajesh as the female leads in various generations. Interestingly, Aishwarya’s character is named Chothi which also happens to be the location’s name in the movie as well.

Furthermore, the film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Basil Joseph, Jagadish, Kabir Duhan Singh, Pramod Shetty, Sanju Sivram, Santhosh Keezhattoor, Anson Paul, Rohini, Harish Uthaman, Elango Kumaravel, and many more in playing prominent roles.

The film which is written and directed by debutant Jithin Laal is reported to have a runtime of 2 hours and 25 minutes. Moreover, the film which is certified U/A by the CBFC was originally shot in 2D but was later converted into 3D.

ALSO READ: Top 9 Tamil thriller movies on Netflix; Psycho, Maharaja to Iraivan