Ajith Kumar makes his racing comeback, launches a brand-new team to hit the circuit; Find out who the official driver is

Ajith Kumar's passion is not just limited to Indian cinema. While the actor is working on his upcoming projects, he is also gearing up to make his racing comeback after a long break. Yes, you read it right. Moreover, Ajith Kumar has also announced his new team called Ajith Kumar Racing.

The Vidaamuyarchi actor's manager has confirmed the news. He took to his social media handle to share pictures of Ajith Kumar adhering to safety protocols and testing the Ferrari 488 EVO Challenge at the Dubai Autodrome.

He wrote, "We are proud to announce the beginning of a new exciting adventure: Ajith Kumar Racing. Fabian Duffieuxwill be the official racing driver."

Ajith Kumar's manager further added, "Ajith is among very few Indians to race in the International arena and FIA championships. He competed in the 2004 Formula Asia BMW F3 Championships and he raced in the 2010 Formula 2 Championship!!"

He also shared that Ajith Kumar will be engaged in various international racing series starting with the "competitive @24hseries European series in the @porsche 992 GT3 cup category."

Take a look at the post below:

Earlier, several videos of Ajith Kumar surfaced on social media where he was seen taking a test drive on a racing track in Dubai. The videos garnered attention from his fans and went viral.

Many of you must not be aware that Ajith Kumar has a passion for racing. He became a racer in 2003 after competing in the Formula Maruti Indian Championships in 2002.

Following that, he participated in the Formula BMW Asia Championship. Ajith Kumar also competed in several other races including the FIA Formula Two Championship. The actor is also amongst a few Indians who took part in FIA championships and the International arena.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajith Kumar is gearing up for the release of Vidaamuyarchi. Following this, he will feature in the film Good Bad Ugly. The movie is aiming for a Pongal release alongside Vishwambhara.

