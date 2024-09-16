Vidaamuyarchi release date: Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan starrer to have December release?

Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's upcoming film Vidaamuyarchi is one of the highly anticipated and much-awaited films of the year. Moviegoers have been excited about this one film since its inception. With each developmental update, the excitement around the release of Vidaamuyarchi has also been increasing. Amidst this, actor Arjun Sarja, who plays a crucial role in the film, hinted at its release. Yes, that's right! On the stage of SIIMA 2024, he stated that Ajith Kumar's film is eyeing a December release this year.

As quoted by Cinema Express, Arjun was asked for an update on the film. The actor said that he had just finished the climax stunt sequence and that the film would be gearing up for a December release.

Vidaamuyarchi, an upcoming Tamil action thriller, is set to deliver a cinematic experience like no other. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film boasts a stellar cast including Ajith, Arjun Sarja, Trisha, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Nikhil Siddhartha. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, this film is not just about star power, but also about high-octane action sequences that will leave you on the edge of your seat. While the plot details are under wraps, it's been suggested that Vidaamuyarchi will revolve around themes of perseverance and grit, as hinted by the title Vidaa Muyarchi, which loosely translates to Ceaseless Effort.

Vidaamuyarchi was initially set to be directed by Vignesh Shivan, but later, Thirumeni took over as director. Moreover, the film's soundtrack is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography handled by Om Prakash and editing by N. B. Srikanth. Ahead of its theatrical release, it is worth mentioning that OTT giant Netflix has bagged the film's digital rights.

Apart from Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith Kumar will also be seen in Good Bad Ugly. This film is extra special as it marks the actor’s first project with an English title in 22 years. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly will be released in Pongal 2025, as recently revealed by the film’s producer, Ravi Shankar, at a media interaction.

