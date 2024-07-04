Ajith Kumar rushes to Chennai to meet wife Shalini who is admitted to hospital; photo sparks concerns

Thala Ajith Kumar's wife, Shalini Ajith, is someone who posts a lot of family pictures on Instagram. However, a recent photo of Ajith and her left many fans in shock, as Shalini was in hospital attire in the pic.

Shalini shared a photo with Ajith from her hospital bed on Instagram. She was seen in a hospital gown with tags hanging from her wrist and was holding the hand of Ajith. "Love you forever," she captioned the picture, along with numerous heart emojis.

Though it is not revealed why she was at the hospital, the smiles on the couple's faces indicate she is feeling better now.

Ajith Kumar’s wife Shalini Kumar admitted to hospital

Fans react to Shalini’s hospital pic

Ajith Kumar, who was busy with the shooting of Vidaamuyarchi in Azerbaijan, took a break and rushed straight to Chennai to be with Shalini. The details of Shalini’s health situation are not yet known. However, an official statement is likely to follow in the next few days.

About Shalini

Two decades ago, Shalini was among the top actresses in both the Malayalam and Tamil film industries. She made her acting debut as a lead actress with the 1997 Malayalam blockbuster Aniyathipraavu.

Even before her debut as lead actress, she had starred in many Malayalam movies as a child artist, with her first stage name being Baby Shalini. She has been part of a number of blockbusters in Malayalam and Tamil.

Ajith upcoming movies

It's been 18 months since Thunivu, the last movie of Ajith, was released. Currently working on two projects, Ajith Kumar is a busy man right now. The first project is the action movie Vidaamuyarchi directed by Magizh Thirumeni.

Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra and Arav also star in the film the film which is set to be released during the Diwali season this year.

Ajith is also engaged in the shooting of Good Bad Ugly directed by Adhik Ravichandran. One schedule of the film has already been completed, and it is now expected that Ajith will be joining the sets of the film after the completion of Vidaamuyarchi.

