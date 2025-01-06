Ajith Kumar’s emotional goodbye to his wife Shalini and kids as he heads to participate in Dubai 24 Hours race

Ajith Kumar has a busy work front. His fans are geared up in anticipation of what's next in store for them. With one of his upcoming releases Vidaamuyarchi being rescheduled from its original Pongal 2025 date, fans are curious about what AK has been up to. Meanwhile his other project, Good Bad Ugly has also staggered uncertainty over its release date.

The actor was recently spotted at the Chennai airport with his wife Shalini and kids, as they all returned from their New Year vacation in Singapore. However, Ajith was seen giving a warm hug to his wife Shalini and kids Aadvik and daughter Anoushka, before sending them off.

Watch the video here:

In a video shared by one of AK’s fan pages, the superstar could be seen staying back at the airport, unlike his family, since he would now be jetting off to Dubai, where he will take part in the annual Dubai 24 Hours Race.

Well, Ajith will be participating both as a team owner and driver himself at this annual racing event.

For the unversed, it was almost during the last few months of 2024 when Ajith Kumar started his racing company team during the F1 Circuit in Spain.

Besides that, he was also spotted taking training in Sharjah as he cruised around the tracks in his Go-Kart. He was seen flaunting a well-built physique, whilst he geared up for his side of preparation to hit the race tracks once more.

Check out the glimpse here:

Coming back to his family life, Ajith also recently celebrated his daughter Anoushka’s birthday in Singapore, photos of which were shared by his wife Shalini.

In the pictures, the star could be seen flaunting his salt-and-pepper look as he posed together with everyone for a rare family photograph.

