VIRAL VIDEO: Ajith Kumar jets off to Singapore in full swag with wife Shalini and kids to ring in New Year

Ajith Kumar has taken some time off from his busy schedule to spend New Year's with his family. Recently, the Vidaamuyarchi actor was seen flying off from Chennai to Singapore with his wife Shalini and their kids, Aadvik and Anoushka. A photo of Ajith with his son at the Singapore airport is also going viral on social media platforms.

In the viral video, Ajith was seen looking dapper in a black suit, and Shalini complimented him in a white co-ord set. Their kids accompanied them on the trip, while their family members bid them goodbye. In the clip, Shalini's brother Richard was also seen joining them at the airport.

On the other hand, a photo of Ajith with his son Aadvik is going viral in which they were posing with the actor's fan at the airport. Sharing the photo, a netizen wrote, "Today’s Click of THALA AJITH with Aadvik Ajith at Singapore Airport. Father-Son Goals."

Take a look at the viral photos and videos below:

Meanwhile, recently, Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini attended PV Sindhu’s wedding reception. The badminton player tied the knot with Venkatta Datta Sai a few days ago, and the actor reached the event to bless the couple.

Ajith's daughter Anoushka stole the spotlight at the reception with her rare public appearance. Their younger son Aadvik also joined them for the occasion.

Take a look at the video below:

On the work front, the actor is set to appear in the upcoming film Vidaamuyarchi. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the movie is an action thriller featuring Arjun Sarja and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles. Meanwhile, Regina Cassandra will play the antagonist in this movie.

Vidaamuyarchi is slated for a Pongal 2025 release. Additionally, Ajith will also be seen in the movie titled Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

